 »   »   » Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Movie Review: This One Falls Short Of Reaching Its Desirable Climax!

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa
Director: R.S.Prasanna
Producers: Aanand L. Rai, Krishika Lulla
Writer: Hitesh Kewalya
What's Yay: Performances, Concept, Dialogues
What's Nay: Lackluster Climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: The scene where Seema Pahwa takes the help of 'Ali Baba & band gufa' to explain the concept of wedding night to her daughter Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) will make you laugh till it hurts.
Plot
Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) are attracted to each other, but neither of them is ready to make the first move. Until, Mudit finally musters some courage and converts their 'stealing glances' waala pyaar to 'officially engaged' with the approval of both their families. A couple of dates follow and love finally knocks at the door of their heart.
However, they soon realize that it's going to give them some 'hard' time. A night before the wedding, Mudit discovers that his little friend is unable to rise to the ocassion when he tries to get intimate with Sugandha. What follows next is a comical mess about how Mudit tries to overcome this medical condition to stand up for his love!
Direction
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of the Tamil 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham'. This Ayushmann Khurrana- Bhumi Pednekar starrer is helmed by the same director- R.S Prasanna.
What's applaudable about this film is that despite touching a sensitive topic of erectile dysfunction, it never comes across as crass or makes you squirm in your seats. Prasanna presents the 'gents problem' in a rather light-hearted way with several humourous puns.
On the flip side, it's the second half of the film where his ship turns wobbly and gives you several premature jerks that just doesn't fit into the story. While the film begins on a breezy note with plenty of 'ha ha', it's the flaccid climax which leaves you on a disappointing note.
Performances
Ayushmann Khurrana is perfectly cast as Mudit and brings his own charm to the film. Be it coyness or exhibiting his dilemma as a guy with a problem with his manhood, the actor gets his emotions pitch perfect.
Bhumi Pednekar yet again proves why she is one of the most promising talents in the industry. Together with Ayushmann, their affable chemistry leaves you with a smile.
Give Seema Pahwa any scene and she is bound to make it a memorable one with her acting prowess! Brijendra Kala's role will remind you of that one nagging relative in your family.
Technical Aspects
Anuj Rakesh Dhawan's cinematography is neat and simple and works well with the theme of the film. Ninad Khanolkar's editing could have been a little more sharper in the second half of the film. Hitesh Kewalya's hilarous dialogues deserve a special mention.
Music
Tanishk-Vayu's songs flow with the narrative, but fall to work as a standalone album. Except for Rocket Saiyyan, none of the other tracks stay back with you.