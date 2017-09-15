 »   »   » Simran Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Is A Live Wire, But The Film Still Runs Out Of Steam!

Plot

Early in the film, Praful Patel (Kangana Ranaut) tells her would-be-bride cousin about how good girls have a boyfriend while the bad ones tend to manage many. That scene pretty much sets the 'badass' tone of our lady protagonist.



A 30 year old divorcee living in Georgia, she is a housekeeper by profession. 'Namumkin ko mumkin karna Praful Patel ki pehchan hai'. She lives by her set of rules and even asks her one-night stand man to zip up her dress just after refusing him sex without protection.



Meanwhile at home, her parents sneer her for her failed marriage and barely-respectable profession and wants her to get hitched to an eligible Gujarati boy Sameer (Sohum Shah). Praful, on the other hand, dreams of buying her own abode because it's a minority housing bargain and craves to move out of her parents' house.



After a chance bachelorette trip to Las Vegas, Praful gets addicted to gambling in a casino where she ends up losing her finances in no time. The returns of her first win tempts her to make some wrong choices. This lands her in a mess with blood-hungry loan sharks on hot pursuit.



To repay off her debts, Praful resorts to robbing banks as 'Lipstick Bandit' and going on a self-destructive spree.





