 »   »   » Tera Intezaar Movie Review: This Sunny Leone & Arbaaz Khan Starrer Is Sad & Pathetic!

Plot

The film starts with four protagonists trying to steal paintings at Veer's house and an angry ghost floods the whole house and the four drown instantly. Voila, the next scene they rise up in a pristine beach island in Mauritius and lose their way to reach the city while each one of them get killed in mysterious ways.



Veer (Arbaaz Khan) a painter who does art for passion, falls in love with Rounak (Sunny Leone) who owns an art gallery showcasing the best paintings across the globe. She also boasts of clients who are ready to pay any amount for art and suddenly end up in bad company as four clients try to steal paintings from Veer's house and also thrash both Veer and Rounak mercilessly during the melee.



Veer goes missing and Rounak searches for the love of her life while on the other hand, the four protagonists are being killed one by one, by a ghost in Mauritius. Who is that ghost and what's the connection between these paintings and Mauritius? And will Rounak find Veer or is he dead and became a ghost? The climax has a twist and it's a breather from the cringe-worthy film.

