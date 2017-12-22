 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review: Salman Khan Is Back On Screen With A Massive Roar & Oodles Of Swag!

Plot

Somewhere in North Syria, an American journalist finds himself in the clutches of an Islamic terror outfit called ISC and ends up being executed. The narrative then moves to a contingent of 40 nurses (25 Indian and 15 Pakistani) who are taken as hostages in a hospital by the ISC chief Abu Usman (Sajjad Delafrooz) after he gets injured in an ISC-American air-strike.



The RAW Chief Shenoy (Girish Karnad) knows only one man can face this terror. Tiger Zinda Hai! Meanwhile, our main man (Salman Khan) is now living an idyllic, domesticated life with his wife Zoya (the undercover agent from Pakistan) and their son Junior.



'Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta,' says our hero to his little one before he singlehandedly takes a pack of bloodthirsty wolves to task when they go camping in Austrian Alps. Eight years have passed but his tiger still has his claws sharp!



Soon, Shenoy tracks him and asks him to head the rescue mission of the abducted nurses in Iraq? It's 'Chutti over, back to work! for our exiled Tiger!





