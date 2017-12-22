 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review: Salman Khan Is Back On Screen With A Massive Roar & Oodles Of Swag!

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Producers: Aditya Chopra
Writers: Ali Abbas Zafar and Neelesh Mishra
What's Yay: Salman Khan, Direction, Action Sequences, Cinematography
What's Nay: The confrontation scene between Salman Khan's Tiger and Sajjad Delafrooz's Abu Usman leaves you a tad disappointed. The dialogues flavoured with patriotism too
Popcorn Refill: Strictly Interval
Iconic Moment: Salman Khan's entry scene has him battling a pack of bloodthirsty wolves in the snow-clad mountains of Tyrol and boy, it's a visual delight!
Plot
Somewhere in North Syria, an American journalist finds himself in the clutches of an Islamic terror outfit called ISC and ends up being executed. The narrative then moves to a contingent of 40 nurses (25 Indian and 15 Pakistani) who are taken as hostages in a hospital by the ISC chief Abu Usman (Sajjad Delafrooz) after he gets injured in an ISC-American air-strike.
The RAW Chief Shenoy (Girish Karnad) knows only one man can face this terror. Tiger Zinda Hai! Meanwhile, our main man (Salman Khan) is now living an idyllic, domesticated life with his wife Zoya (the undercover agent from Pakistan) and their son Junior.
'Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta,' says our hero to his little one before he singlehandedly takes a pack of bloodthirsty wolves to task when they go camping in Austrian Alps. Eight years have passed but his tiger still has his claws sharp!
Soon, Shenoy tracks him and asks him to head the rescue mission of the abducted nurses in Iraq? It's 'Chutti over, back to work! for our exiled Tiger!
Direction
Ali Abbas Zafar takes over the directorial reins from Kabir Khan who helmed Ek Tha Tiger and doesn't let you down. Tiger Zinda Hai has all the ingredients of a typical Salman Khan entertainer in the right proportions.
Ali doesn't lose a single opportunity to cash in on the superstar's heroism in this espionage thriller. But whose complaining as long as he does it convincingly and satiates your entertainment quotient hunger? Be it the romance of the camera lens with Salman's flexing muscles in the machine gun sequence or his slo-mo shots in a couple of action sequences!
Having said that, this testosterone-laced outing comes with its set of flaws. Thankfully, the hypothetical setting of the plot allows you to defy logic and go along with the flow. TZH drags at certain places and the last 10-15 minutes leave you with a little dismay. Action takes a front seat in this flick which may not appeal to those who are looking out for romance like in the first installment.
Performances
After the disastrous Tubelight early this year, Salman Khan is back in action. But this time, as a swashbuckling hero who is in full form! You have got him here pumping iron bullets, let his vehicles do a sommersault, battle a pack of hungry wolves, do waltz with his lady love, mouth his unwavering patriotic dialogues and flaunt his swag. Bhai-fans are going to love him for all this!
Katrina Kaif is yet to master her emotional scenes but wham! she's a total knock-out when it comes to pummelling her opponents to the ground. Watch out for her in 'Tera Noor' track!
Paresh Rawal's slimy character evokes genuine chuckles and he's on fire in the first half. But post interval, his character loses his sheen after a major revelation and nevertheless, he leaves an impact.
Sajjad Delafrooz as the main villain does a commendable job and sticks to the character like his second skin.
Angad Bedi and Kumud Mishra put up a good show. The camaraderie between the agents during the mission is strikingly enjoyable.
Technical Aspects
Tiger Zinda Hai has been lavishly shot and that reflects in each and every frame of the film. Hollywood action director Tom Struthers puts up a spectacular show with his action sequences, be it the car chases, the oil tank explosions or the shoot-outs!
Music
Dil Diyaan Gallan is a soothing romantic ballad shot in picturesque locations and leave you with a dreamy feeling. Tera Noor plays in the narrative and adds more drama. Swag Se Swagat finds itself during the closing credits and gets you groovy.
Meanwhile, was this Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer a 'yay' or a 'nay' for you? Let us know in the comment section below.