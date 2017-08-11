 »   »   » Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Review: A Constipated Second Half Plays The Main Villain In This Film!

Plot

A middle aged Keshav (Akshay Kumar) who runs a cycle store, gets hitched to a buffalo under the directions of his pious and conservative father Panditji (Sudheer Pandey) who believes that this act will offset his misaligned stars. But that's not all! Panditji now wants a 'bride with an extra thumb' for his boy.



Meanwhile, it's love at first sight for Keshav when he comes across a sprightly college topper Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) in a train. Post some questionable way of courtship, Jaya too reciprocates his feelings. Some 'jugaad' and the two soon get married with the blessings of both the families.



However all hell breaks loose when the ‘nai-naveli dulhan' discovers that she has to be part of a ‘lota party' to complete her ablutions everyday at the crack of the dawn. Reason? Keshav and the other villagers do not have a toilet in their house. Soon, this becomes a ground for Jaya to file a divorce. The rest of the film revolves around how this personal conflict ends up challenging the orthodox age-old traditions.





