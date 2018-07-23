 »   »   »  Trapped Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Captivates Your Attention With His Honest Performance!

Plot

Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) secretly admires his office colleague Noorie (Geetanjali Thapa) who is soon to get hitched. After several fumbles and mumbles, he manages to confess his feelings to her. The duo strike a friendship and soon fall in love.



Shaurya proposes marriage to Noorie who accepts it with a condition- he has to buy a new flat for them to stay post their wedding. There begins his hunt for a new home in the heart of the city. He finally finds an empty flat in an isolated high-rise apartment and soon moves in. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes when he accidently ends up locking himself in his flat. Will he find a ray of hope in this world of darkness and isolation?







Direction

Touted to be India's first survival drama, Vikramaditya Motwane places his central character in a state of entrapment amidst the chaotic city of Mumbai. It is indeed a brave attempt of him to weave such a story that's rarely told in Bollywood. The director gets most of the things right but at the same time, he does take a few cinematic liberties that are just too loud to be ignored. Had these shortcomings been tackled, the film could have been a much refined by-product. Trapped wins you over with its content and Rajkummar Rao's top-notch act.



Performances

Rajkummar Rao delivers yet another applauseworthy act as a helpless man that keeps you hooked right from the first frame. Even with limited dialogues, space and voice, his take on Darwin's theory of survival of the fittest in real world is worth-watching. His metamorphisis from a timid man who refrains from eating meat to someone who doesn't battle an eyelid when it comes to hunting pigeons to satiate his hunger pangers in extreme conditions is commendable and the man gets his craft bang on!



Technical Aspects

Trapped has fewer dialogues and plays more with actions and emotions. Siddharth Diwan aptly captures the claustrophobic feeling of the film through his lens. However, the film could have been snipped by a few minutes to make it more edgy.



Music

Except for Dheemi, there ain't any other songs in the film and that works in its favour as a break in the tension could have been a hindrance. Alokananda Dasgupta's music gels well and the background score perfectly fits the theme.



Verdict

Allow yourself to get 'trapped' in Shaurya aka Rajkummar Rao's world if you are seeking for something way different from the regular popcorn entertainers. This one needs a viewing purely for Rao's stellar act.

