 »   »   » 1921 Movie Review: Sunn Le Zara, 'Horror' Hain Kahan?

Cast: Karan Kundrra, Zareen Khan
Director: Vikram Bhatt
Producers: Vikram Bhatt
Writers: Vikram Bhatt
What's Yay: Music, Cinematography
What's Nay: The Pace Of The Film, Screenplay, VFX
Popcorn Refill: Whenever the narrative drops, you could easily whisk off for a quick popcorn refill.
Iconic Moment: None
Plot
The year is 1927. While the audience is awaiting for a grand performance by a celebrated pianist Ayush Asthana (Karan Kundrra), the man in question has locked himself in a room, got drunk and attempted suicide by slashing off his wrists. Time to tip-toe backwards to the year 1921.
Freshly off the shores of Bombay, Ayush arrives in England as a caretaker of a large mansion and to master his craft at York Music School. Things are smooth sailing for the young man and three months pass by. Until one night, while going over his notations, he fiinds a door of his Victorian mansion mysteriously cranking open while a spirit skirts the air in the moon-lit lawn. Before he can get a grip of the situation, a dark ghost with mini-bulb eyesvcompletely startles him. The next morning, he discovers a black colored patch near his abdomen.
Terrified by the paranormal occurrences, Ayush seeks help of a law-student-cum-ghost-whisperer Rose (Zareen Khan) who has the gift of communicating with ghosts and spirits who have unfinished businesses on Earth. Soon, love knocks their door but the evil spirit troubling Ayush is hell-bent on seeking revenge from them for a dark secret.
Direction
Vikram Bhatt, the man who has a knack for horror films in recent times is back with yet another hair-raising tale of a 'rooh'. Unfortunately, 1921 falls prey to the same cliched horror films trap- creaking doors, blood curdling laughter of the ghosts, candle-lit frames and a possessed loved one! Thankfully, we are sparred the exorcism scenes this time!
The film's sluggish pace kills the fun and the forced twists in the plot too fail to hold your excitement for long.
Performances
Despite the wobbly script, Karan Kundrra has a good screen presence and delivers a steady performance except for a scene or two where you find him a little OTT! Nevertheless, his charisma and vulnerability as Ayush makes you forget the 'nay'.
After her forgetable act in Aksar 2, Zareen Khan makes her appearance on-screen. Well, she isn't all pout and preen this time! But girl, you definitely need to hone up your acting skills and give us some reason to root for you. Her chemistry with Karan is as thanda as an ice.
Lo and behold, the man behind the megaphone Vikram Bhatt too has a fleeting cameo and gets to mouth the dialogue of the decade- 'Why be a candlelit when you can be the sun!' Point noted, sirjee!
Technical Aspects
Prakash Kutty's lens beautifully captures the vintage era and its lavishness. The dim-lit indoors too add a certain drama in the mood. Sadly, the poorly-done VFX is a big let-down.
1921's a tedious watch; blame it on its run-time which stretches the narrative as a bubble-gum making you feel stuck in that era forever even when the end credits roll.
Music
The background score is point on throughout the film. Sun Le Zara and Kuch Iss Tarah strikes a chord and impresses.