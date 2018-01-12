 »   »   » 1921 Movie Review: Sunn Le Zara, 'Horror' Hain Kahan?

Plot

The year is 1927. While the audience is awaiting for a grand performance by a celebrated pianist Ayush Asthana (Karan Kundrra), the man in question has locked himself in a room, got drunk and attempted suicide by slashing off his wrists. Time to tip-toe backwards to the year 1921.



Freshly off the shores of Bombay, Ayush arrives in England as a caretaker of a large mansion and to master his craft at York Music School. Things are smooth sailing for the young man and three months pass by. Until one night, while going over his notations, he fiinds a door of his Victorian mansion mysteriously cranking open while a spirit skirts the air in the moon-lit lawn. Before he can get a grip of the situation, a dark ghost with mini-bulb eyesvcompletely startles him. The next morning, he discovers a black colored patch near his abdomen.



Terrified by the paranormal occurrences, Ayush seeks help of a law-student-cum-ghost-whisperer Rose (Zareen Khan) who has the gift of communicating with ghosts and spirits who have unfinished businesses on Earth. Soon, love knocks their door but the evil spirit troubling Ayush is hell-bent on seeking revenge from them for a dark secret.





