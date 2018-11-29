 »   »   »  2.0 Movie Review: This Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar Film Soars High With Spectacular VFX & 3D Effects!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey Director: Shankar

2.0 Movie Public Review : Rajinikanth | Akshay Kumar |Shankar; Watch video|FilmiBeat

Shankar's 2.0 begins on an interesting note with it stylish opening credits. Right from the first frame, the filmmaker makes it clear- this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer is going to be a thrilling ride as far as the VFX and 3D effects.

2.0 begins with an old man walking dejectedly towards a cell phone tower and then shockingly commiting suicide on top of it. The film moves to the next shot where a group of robotic students visit Dr. Vaseegaran's (Rajinikanth) to know more about his latest humanoid Nila (Amy Jackson).

While returning back, one of the students find his cell-phone getting snatched. Soon, all people in the city find their mobile phones flying out of their hand and vanish in thin air. Soon, even the mobile towers start tumbling down due to unknown occurrences.

Before the people in the city can understand what's happening around, a giant bird, with feathers made up of mobile phones unleashes massive destruction, terrorizing one and all. Thus, Vaseegaran bring back Chitti, the dismantled advanced robot, to counter the 'fifth force' which turns out to be Pakshi Raja (Akshay Kumar).

Speaking about the story, Shankar tries to put forth a social message disguised in the form of a mass entertainer. On the flip side, the film struggles to maintain balance when it comes to emotions. Barring tiny specks of humour here and there, 2.0 has a monotonous tone throughout the film. However, it's the VFX and 3D effects which steal the show and needs to be applauded.

Performance-wise, 2.0 is Rajinikanth's show all the way. He is there in almost every frame and holds together the film. But what stole my heart was the little Kutti Chitti aka 3.0 which makes a smashing entry.

While Akshay Kumar may have a lesser screen space than the Thalaivva, the actor delivers an earnest performance and we won't mind watching him take up roles with shades of grey in the future! Amy Jackson has limited dialogues, but she is pleasant to watch on screen.

2.0 excels when it comes to the technical department. Shankar together with his VFX team, sound specialist Resul Pookutty, cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Antony put up magnificent visuals that's rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Unlike Robot, this film has nothing much to explore in the music department. A. R Rahman's music is passable.

In a nutshell, 2.0 soars high with its impressive VFX and 3D effects. A little more focus on the writing and the emotional aspect would have made it the 'King Of The Sky'.