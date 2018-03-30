 »   »   » Baaghi 2 Review: Not For Love! Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Should Have Rebelled Against The Poor Direction

Rating: 2.5 /5

There's a scene in Baaghi 2 where a character tells another, "One man army ke baramein suna hai, woh akela hi puri fauj ke barabar hai". The man in question is Tiger Shroff who just needs a plea for help from his ex-flame to go all guns blazing and utter lines like 'Jo tera yeh torture hai...woh mera warm-up hai' when held captive almost monty and beaten up in a police lock-up. While Baaghi was highly inspired by Prabhas' Varsham, Baaghi 2 finds its roots in 2016 Telugu film Kshanam which starred Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in leading roles. Tiger's latest outing has him playing to his strength but sigh, the film leaves you with mixed feelings.

Jumping straight to the plot, Baaghi 2 begins in Goa with a vicious attack on Neha (Disha Patani) by two masked men. Meanwhile somewhere in Kashmir, Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), a Special Forces captain is busy exhibiting his love for the nation.



A phone call from Neha who turns out to be his ex and there, you have our boy bidding 'tada' to the valleys and landing straight in Goa. Ronnie is still nursing a broken heart but decides to act upon Neha's SOS call. Turns out her daughter Ria has been kidnapped and the 'damsel-in-distress' wants Ronnie's help. At one point, she tells him straighted-faced, "I am not selfish, I am just desperate'. Perplexed? So were we!



Nevertheless, Ronnie decides to be a 'good ex-boyfriend' and help her in finding her missing daughter. In between, there are flashbacks about their sappy college romance and how it went kaput, courtesy Neha's ailing father! Coming back to present, things take a drastic turn when Neha jumps down to her death in front of Ronnie turning him into a 'rebel for love'. Why did Neha commit suicide and where is Ria? The film holds the key to the answer to these questions.



When it comes to breaking bones and unleashing wrath on-screen, Tiger Shroff's invincible hero knows how to keep your eyes glued to the screen with his punches, chases and air-strikes. The young lad has taken baby steps towards improvement when it comes to emoting but a piece of advice here, steer clear of comedy, please! Tiger roars when it comes to the elaborate action sequences, a few of them slow-mo shots.



Disha Patani looks exquisite and has a sparkling chemistry with her alleged real-life flame but staggers when it comes to her acting skills.



Manoj Bajpayee as the DIG has got his own moments of victory. Prateik Babbar is all things crazy as a drug addict. What caught my eye was Randeep Hooda's quirky cop act which gives you a few light-hearted moments in this adrenaline-pumping action fest! Darshan Kumar suffers from an underwritten role. Deepak Dobriyal puts up a good act.



Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan wields the megaphone after a gap of eight years with his last one being the unimpressive 'Fool & Final'. Does he succeed in winning over your hearts this time at least? Well, in bits and pieces! His insipid and confused direction is to be blamed for some of the blunders! He simply fails to concoct a perfect blend of romance, action and thrills.



Another reason why Baaghi 2 fails to put up a memorable show is its lacklustre music. The songs randomly pop up jarring the narrative and leaving you dismayed. Watching Jacqueline Fernandez ruin the iconic 'Ek Do Teen' on the celluloid felt like someone piercing a dagger into my heart! Mundiyan and O Saathi are passable. Lo Safar seems to be the only impressive one in this lot.



Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography looks top-notch. However, Rameshwar S. Bhagat's fumbles with the editing in a few scenes which is quite evident on screen.



In a nutshell, Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff's show all the way and strictly for his fans. The actor truly turns out to be a 'one-man army' when this ship begins to sink after being hit by a block of disorderly writing and average direction. While Jacqueline has already started the countdown for Baaghi 3 with 'Ek Do Teen', I can already hear Tiger's Ronnie saying 'Abhi toh maine bas start kiya hai' and going kick, punch, fly, repeat again!

