 »   »   »  Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Review: Vikramaditya Motwane Fails To Do 'Insaaf' To A Fascinating Concept!

'A regular guy walking around the Mumbai streets in a mask as a self-anointed vigilante'- the idea sounds pretty interesting, doesn't it? Well, it did to me too when I heard about Vikramaditya Motwane making a film called Bhavesh Joshi Superhero where his protagonist is a crusader minus the cape. Now, how often does Bollywood get the chance to get flirty with this genre! But then, does Vikramaditya manage to catch your eye with his 'Insaaf-Man'? Unfortunately, only in parts and pieces.

Coming to the plot, Sikandar Khanna aka Sikku (Harshvardhan Kapoor), Bhavesh Joshi (Priyanshu Painyuli) and Rajat (Ashish Verma) are young blood who are more socially conscious than the others and wish to bring reformatory changes in the society. Sikku and Bhavesh even start a Youtube channel called Insaaf TV where the duo masked in a brown paper bag, come to the common man's rescue when it comes to solving local issues.



Unfortunately few circumstances lead Sikku to become disillusioned and he gives up his 'crusader act' for a MNC job. On the other hand, Bhavesh Joshi continues to fight tooth and nail to eradicate corruption and malpractices in the society. One such search brings him face to face with the water mafia, only to met his fatal end at their hands. Deeply affected by the loss of his friend, Siku decides to make a choice that could even land him into the jaws of death.



Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a brilliant concept on paper. Sadly, it's Vikramaditya Motwane's sagging direction and the wobbly writing which plays a major spoilsport. A caped crusader who is unlike the ones you usually come across in comic books and blessed without any super powers, could have been a intriguing watch! Instead it turns out to be 155 minutes of tedious watch that lacks any thrills. The amount of cinematic liberties taken in the story-telling add more to the chaos.



After a forgetable debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Harshvardhan Kapoor lacks steam in his second film too! Barring a few scenes here and there, the actor fails to win your heart with his acting chops behind the mask.



Priyanshu Painyuli is promising among the lot and gives you a few memorable scenes. Ashish Verma is good in his role. Shreiyah Sabharwal as Harshvardhan Kapoor's love interest is saddled with a miniscule role.



Nishikant Kamat disappoints yet again when it comes to making your skin crawl with his baddie act.



The editing scissors should have been a little more shaper to prevent the second half of the film from becoming a drag. Having said that, the commendable cinematography and some nail-biting bike-chase sequence helmed by French stunt choreographers Cyril Raffaelli and Sebastian Seveau which saves the day. Wish there was some more of such adrenaline rush in the film! The songs merely act as fillers.



In a nutshell, despite an intriguing subject, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero fails to entice you and turns out to be one of Vikramaditya Motwane's weakest works so far. There is a line in the film which goes like- 'Hero paida nahin hota, banta hai'. With a heavy heart, let us break it to you that Motwane falls short of building one here. I am going with 2 stars.