 »   »   » Dil Juunglee Review: Nothing Can Save This Cliched Movie!

Rating: 1.5 /5

Taapsee Pannu, the daughter of a rich Anglo-Indian businessman has all the luxuries and lives nothing less than a fairytale life, as everything is perfect around her, except for ahem, love! Despite of being the daughter of an industrialist, she loves literature and English language and loves to teach, which of course, her rich father despises.



Saqib Saleem, a middle class boy and a struggling actor from Delhi has the love of his mother Supriya Shukla, but has no fairytale situations in life and always dreams of achieving name and fame.

The rich girl and the middle class boy end up falling in love and their parents reject their proposals as their societal class does not match. The duo end up eloping and eventually get married, but sadly, get separated.



Will they decide to give love another chance? For that you will have to hit the theatres!



The storyline of Dil Juunglee is tried and tested over and over again in Bollywood and the film-makers have provided the same dish in a different plate. The film is cliched and boring and everything looks predictable after a point of time. The writing is amateur and no one can really connect with what's happening on the silver screen.



If the storyline wasn't bad enough, the acting is a huge let down too. Both Taapsee Panuu and Saqib Saleem have done average job and haven't made any attempts to lift the film in any positive manner. The only saving grace is that the city if London is shown in a beautiful and breathtaking manner and the songs are pretty soothing to the ears.



Dil Juunglee is just another mundane age old film which lacks intensity. It is straightly taken from the 80s and 90s and polished into the modern way of life and served on a different platter. Give this film a miss, folks!



