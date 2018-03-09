 »   »   » Hate Story 4 Review: The Revenge Is More On Us; Blame It On The Terrible Acting!

Hate Story 4 Movie Review: Urvashi Rautela | Karan Wahi | Vivan Bhatena | FilmiBeat

Rating: 1.5 /5

'It's not a love story...it's a hate story'! Probably if you have watched the trailer of 'Hate Story 4', you already have a fair idea of what's going to unfold onscreen! Skin show. Checked. Steamy love-making scenes. Checked. Revenge. Checked. But wait, this film has some of the most howlarious lines which has more cheese than what you ever had on your pizza. Sample this- 'Bedroom mein ki gayi promises boardroom mein nahin laate' or 'Pata nahi mere honthon ko tumne kya rishwat di hai ... mujhse zyada tumhari sunte hai'. Did I tell you that there's another which goes like- 'You love my body because it has 65% of water'. Eeks! Mind you, the film also has subtitles in Hindi when the characters speak in English.



Coming to the plot, Hate Story 4 drops us right in the middle of the story from the first scene itself. Confused? Sowere we before the filmmaker hit the flashback button and introduced us to the protagonists.



A pair of multimillionaire brothers Rajveer (Karan Wahi) and Aryan (Vivan Bhatena) want a fresh face for their cosmetic brand. Rajveer who is a photographer and a womaniser stumbles upon a dancer Taasha (Urvashi Rautela) at a strip club. It's 'lust at first sight' for him. But, the lad decides to be a 'good boy' first to win over her heart and showers her with romantic one-liners and a palatial house.



Unknown to him, his elder brother Aryan too has hots for Tasha and wants to get hanky-panky with her despite being commited to his girlfriend-cum- business partner Rishma (Ihana Dhillon). The two brothers try to keep a leash on their basic instincts but one of them soon breaks the bro code. Blackmail, murder and revenge follows next before the end credits roll.



Vishal Pandya, the man who has maximum number of Bollywood erotic thrillers to his credit is back with yet another offering in the genre. So there you go! Hot bods, ample of lovemaking scenes, cheesy dialogues and of course, elements like revenge and murder because it's a 'hate' story.



Those who have relished the previous three installments in the franchise might not mind this one too! The film pulls up post interval and twists do keep you invested, at least for sometime.



Urvashi Rautela needs to brush up her acting skills as soon as possible! She struggles with her quota of dailogues and looks her fakest best. A big thumbs down here.



Karan Wahi sheds off his chocolate boy avatar to go a little badass but Hate Story 4 simply doesn't give enough platform to perform except for some singing and 'dishoom-dishoom'.



Vivan Bhatena's OTT act doesn't help either. Ihana Dhillon gives stiff competition to Urvashi Rautela when it comes to horrendous acting.



Hate Story 4 has a slick production value. But the editing scissors could have been a bit sharper to make it more compact. Except for the reworked version of Himesh Reshammiya's 'Aashiqui Banaaya Apne', none of the songs succeed in charming you.



In a nutshell, this film is like a pizza which goes rancid in no time; blame it on its toppings of awful performances dripping with an overdose of cheesy dialogues. This one is strictly for those looking out for some skin show and cheap thrills. The rest better stay away from it!



'Kahani bilkul zindagi ki tarah hoti hai. Shuru hoti hai aakhir mein khatam hone ke liye aur dono ke anth ka faisla shuruvat mein hi taiy hota hai'- Hate Story 4 perfectly fits that description!



