 »   »   » Kaalakaandi Movie Review: Saif's Outrageous, Dangerous & Ridiculous Behaviour Makes It A Must Watch!

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal
Director: Akshat Verma
Producers: Rohit Khattar, Ashi Dua Sara
Writer: Akshat Verma
What's Yay: When Saif Ali Khan asks a transgender prostitute to show her "Australia, down south, Cape of Good Hope", basically what's under her clothes!
What's Nay: The second half isn't as hilarious as the first half and gets dragged.
Popcorn Refill: You'll be laughing all the way to get your popcorn as the first half is way too funny.
Iconic Moment: When Saif Ali Khan and a transgender prostitute get chased by a police constable with a big tummy, who can barely run for not more than 100 metres.
Plot:
Saif Ali Khan, a simple man who doesn't smoke, drink, sleep around or attend parties gets the shock of his life when his doctor confirms he has last stage cancer and might survive not more than 6 months and the very next day is his brother's wedding.
Sick of his boring life, Saif drops acid (LSD) for the first time and experiences some weird shit, and to top that, binge drinks the whole night, roams around with a transgender prostitute - hoping to see what's under her clothes, gets chased by a belly toting police and even dresses up like a transgender himself.
On the other hand, an urban couple Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala prepare to fly to New York for higher studies but meet their friend Shenaz Treasurywala, who is celebrating her birthday the night before with her toy boy aka 'sex slave' at a high-end club, but gets raided by the police for drugs.
The other protagonists, two gangsters Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal are on the prowl to get filthy rich and plot to cheat their own boss, a Mumbai hawala big shot who controls the whole city. So will Saif ultimately get to see what's really under the transgender's clothes or will he miss the chance of his life (according to him) not to witness it?You'll have to hit the theatres to witness the hilarious roller-coaster of outrageous scenes, that is Kaalakaandi.
Direction
Akshat Verma is back with a bang after Delhi Belly and showcases the true spirit of 'after dark' Mumbai where hideous, strange, dangerous, hilarious and unpredictable things happen all the time. He has successfully showcased how its residents are so wild and crazy. The outrageous scenes are well connected that you'll have no time to digest the disgust as another scene is just around the corner that's even more dangerously true. The director has truly studied the urban blood and their mannerisms!
Performances
Saif Ali Khan holds the film tight in his grip by being a decent man to turning into a demon of a person in the same night with his dangerous, outrageous and ridiculous behaviour. His witty lines can shock you from the usage of expletives and several others. Saif has maintained the shock value throughout the film and his performance is outstanding.
The other protagonists Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal have done a tremendous job in maintaining the shock value of the film, which is its USP and are as good as Saif Ali Khan as well, with of course a shorter screen time.
Technical Aspects
Showing city life, especially Mumbai after dark and its wild behaviour needs extra work and Akshat Verma the living and breathing metro life in the film. From showing the best night clubs, hot girls, casual sex and the need to getting rich quick to doing drugs, binge drinking and plotting against your own is technically interwoven so well that you'll realise he's indeed showcasing your own city in the film. Job well done!
Music
There's no much focus on music here except a dance number which again gets lost in Saif's erratic behaviour after consuming drugs and binge drinking and the music becomes secondary all of a sudden.