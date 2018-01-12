 »   »   » Kaalakaandi Movie Review: Saif's Outrageous, Dangerous & Ridiculous Behaviour Makes It A Must Watch!

Kaalakaandi Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal starrer MUST WATCH | FilmiBeat

Rating: 3.0 /5

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal

Director: Akshat Verma

Producers: Rohit Khattar, Ashi Dua Sara

Writer: Akshat Verma

What's Yay: When Saif Ali Khan asks a transgender prostitute to show her "Australia, down south, Cape of Good Hope", basically what's under her clothes!

What's Nay: The second half isn't as hilarious as the first half and gets dragged.

Popcorn Refill: You'll be laughing all the way to get your popcorn as the first half is way too funny.

Iconic Moment: When Saif Ali Khan and a transgender prostitute get chased by a police constable with a big tummy, who can barely run for not more than 100 metres.



Plot:

Saif Ali Khan, a simple man who doesn't smoke, drink, sleep around or attend parties gets the shock of his life when his doctor confirms he has last stage cancer and might survive not more than 6 months and the very next day is his brother's wedding.



Sick of his boring life, Saif drops acid (LSD) for the first time and experiences some weird shit, and to top that, binge drinks the whole night, roams around with a transgender prostitute - hoping to see what's under her clothes, gets chased by a belly toting police and even dresses up like a transgender himself.



On the other hand, an urban couple Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala prepare to fly to New York for higher studies but meet their friend Shenaz Treasurywala, who is celebrating her birthday the night before with her toy boy aka 'sex slave' at a high-end club, but gets raided by the police for drugs.



The other protagonists, two gangsters Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal are on the prowl to get filthy rich and plot to cheat their own boss, a Mumbai hawala big shot who controls the whole city. So will Saif ultimately get to see what's really under the transgender's clothes or will he miss the chance of his life (according to him) not to witness it?You'll have to hit the theatres to witness the hilarious roller-coaster of outrageous scenes, that is Kaalakaandi.

