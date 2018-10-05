 »   »   »  LoveYatri Movie Review: Not Love But It's 'Garba' Which Takes Over This Aayush-Warina Film!

Rating: 1.5 /5 Star Cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Prachi Shah Director: Abhiraj Minawala

'Love conquers all.' Well, in Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's LoveYatri, it's the dance form of 'garba' which plays that role. So the next time, you need to clear your visa interviews or face some obstacles in your love life, simply swing into a 'garba' and poof, your problems will vanish away! At least, that's what is the biggest takeaway from this film.

Sushrut aka 'Susu' (Aayush Sharma) is a 'good-for-nothing' Gujarati lad who is least interested in studies and instead, dreams of opening his own garba academy. Su waat chhe! On the other hand, Michelle aka Manisha (Warina Hussain), a NRI girl based in London, is a beauty with brains. In simple words, these two are Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Not. It's love at 'first dandiya night' for Susu. In slow-motion style, of course.

Meanwhile, Susu's uncle Rasik (Ram Kapoor) comes with a done-to-death Bollywood formula to help him win this stranger beauty within nine days of Navratri. Post some 'dholida' and food-trail, just when you think it would be 'happily ever after' for the lovebirds, enter Michelle's father (Ronit Roy) who succeeds in creating a misunderstanding between the duo. Michelle returns back to London and Susu is left heartbroken. Will the garba boy manage to woo her back? The rest of the film revolves around this plot.

LoveYatri has nothing new to offer in terms of premise. You have seen it all before! Rich girl-poor boy, a scheming father and a change-of-heart. Naren Bhatt's writing lacks the spark to keep you hooked. The dialogues barely create an impact. Abhiraj Minawala's flat direction and cliched plot fails to make you fail with it with LoveYatri.

Talking about the performance, Aayush Sharma gets to flaunt his abs in his introduction scene (because Bhai ki picture!). He dances like a dream, but falters when it comes to the acting histronics. Also, why so much of smiling, dude?

Warina Hussain is easy on the eyes, Sadly, she hardly gets to showcase her acting chops.

Ram Kapoor brings in some entertainment quotient. In fact, he even gets to drop the most inspiring lecture at a London pub on how Bollywood taught us how to love! Trust me, it's PURE GOLD! Ronit Roy and his love for giantwheels to drop life-gyaan is class apart!

Pratik Gandhi who plays Negative, is the only person who manages to hold your attention. But sadly, the script doesn't give him much screen time.

Jishnu Bhattacharjee's cinematography works fine. Ritesh Shah's editing fails to buck up things.

The only place where LoveYatri scores high is the foot-tapping music which are quite additive especially 'Dholida' and 'Chogada'.

Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer LoveYatri misses the rhythm and fails to be a perfect ode to love. I am going with 1.5 stars here.