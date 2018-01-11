 »   »   » Mukkabaaz Movie Review: Throws A 'Mukka' Right From The First Frame With Stellar Performances!

Plot

Mukkabaaz begins with Shravan Kumar Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh) taunting his fellow boxing aspirant for using sport as a device to land a stable government job and exclaiming, "It's because of people like you that Uttar Pradesh never produces any Olympians" before declaring his lofty ambition of becoming Bareilly's Mike Tyson.



Minutes later, Shravan lands his 'mukka' on the ego of Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Sheirgill), his upper caste coach who is ruthless and also has a corrupt and political influence on the boxing association. Blows are exchanged and amidst all the commotion, Shravan is distracted by the vision of a girl who boldly stares back at him. She's none other Mishra's niece Sunaina (Zoya Hussain) who cannot speak. While 'Mushkil Hai Apna Meil Priye' plays in the background, our man has already lost his heart to the damsel.



Soon, feelings are reciprocated but the path for the lovers isn't going to be minus the hurdles with Das trying every trick from his book to crush Shravan's dreams and aspirations. The latter has no other choice but to learn and play 'zindagi ka paintra'!





