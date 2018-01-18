 »   »   » My Birthday Song Movie Review: This Sanjay Suri Starrer Tricks But Soon Goes Out Of Tune!

Plot

Rajeev Kaul (Sanjay Suri), a married ad agency director with a roving eye meets a mysterious lady named Sandy (Nora Fatehi) at his birthday party. "Do you cheat?", she whispers to Rajeev. Pat comes the answer, "Depends on whether it's worth cheating for."



After the guests leave, Rajeev and Sandy get hanky-panky in his bedroom. Amidst their make-out session, Sandy's eyes fall on a photograph frame lying on the table following which she immediately tries to stop the act. Unfortunately in the heat of passion, Rajeev refuses to relent and accidently ends up killing her.



Seeing Sandy lie in a pool of blood, a shocked Rajeev drinks and passes out. When he wakes up, he finds that there is no trace of Sandy in the room. Soon, things get inexplicable for him as the lines between real and surreal start getting blurred and Rajeev sets out to solve the mystery.





