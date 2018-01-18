 »   »   » My Birthday Song Movie Review: This Sanjay Suri Starrer Tricks But Soon Goes Out Of Tune!

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi, Zenia Starr
Director: Samir Soni
Producers: Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni
Writers: Samir Soni, Vrushali Telang (Screenplay)
What's Yay: Story
What's Nay: The narrative derails post interval, a couple of sub-plots add no meat to the plot, an inane twist in the climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: None
Plot
Rajeev Kaul (Sanjay Suri), a married ad agency director with a roving eye meets a mysterious lady named Sandy (Nora Fatehi) at his birthday party. "Do you cheat?", she whispers to Rajeev. Pat comes the answer, "Depends on whether it's worth cheating for."
After the guests leave, Rajeev and Sandy get hanky-panky in his bedroom. Amidst their make-out session, Sandy's eyes fall on a photograph frame lying on the table following which she immediately tries to stop the act. Unfortunately in the heat of passion, Rajeev refuses to relent and accidently ends up killing her.
Seeing Sandy lie in a pool of blood, a shocked Rajeev drinks and passes out. When he wakes up, he finds that there is no trace of Sandy in the room. Soon, things get inexplicable for him as the lines between real and surreal start getting blurred and Rajeev sets out to solve the mystery.
Direction
Samir Soni's directorial debut has an intriguing premise with elements of mystery. Few minutes into the film and you are already hooked to the tense moments. The twists and turns add more layers to the plot. Sadly, the thrills fail to last as chaos fleet into the narative post interval. The sub-plot featuring Pitobash looks wasted and irrelevant. The final twist in the tale leaves you with a mixed feeling as certain questions leave unanswered.
Performances
Sanjay Suri churns out a reasonable performance though not one of his best ones. Nora Fatehi brings a certain seductiveness to the plot and doesn't get more scope to perform in the film. Zenia Starr fails to impress and completely falters in the scene where she confronts her hubby on his infidelity.
Technical Aspects
Sandeep Sethy's crisp editing keeps the minutes tight. Shubham Kasera's cinematography perfectly captures certain fretful moments.
Music
The songs fail to register on your lips. But, the terrific background score makes up for that shortcoming.