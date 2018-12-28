 »   »   »  Simmba Movie Review: Aala Re Aala Ranveer Singh Aala; His Mighty Roar Gives A Fitting End To 2018!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Abdul Quadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn Director: Rohit Shetty

'Yeh kalyug hai kalyug, yahan log sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hain...apne matlab ke liye!', reasons out Sangram Bhalerao aka 'Simmba' (Ranveer Singh) as an unscrupulous cop on-screen and the cinema hall immediately bursts into cheers and whistles. It's solid dialoguebaazi like these by Ranveer which make Simmba a massy, entertaining ride.

To begin with, the film starts with an introduction to Simmba as an orphan in Shivgad. Soon, a chain of events follows and a man predicts, "He's a little cracker who'll spark a big explosion one day." The little one grows up to become a cop who believes in doing 'beimaani with full imaandaari'.

When Simmba gets transfered to Miramar Police Station, he comes across Shagun (Sara Ali Khan) and instantly falls in love with her. As expected, cupid's arrow strikes Shagun as well and the two oscillate between 'Aankh Maare' and some Swiss romance.

On the work front, Simmba finds a perfect foil in Ashutosh Rana who disagrees with his principles and corrupt practices. Until one 'unfortunate' day, tragedy strikes closer home and leaves him with a guilty conscience. Determined to serve justice to the wronged, Simmba embarks on a life-changing journey that's replete with 'kicks' and 'punches'.

It's out there- clear and in bold! Nobody understands the pulse of masses as better as Rohit Shetty. It's evident that the filmmaker is highly inspired by Manmohan Desai whose crowd-pleasing films in 70s and 80s shattered box office records.

With Simmba, Rohit Shetty makes the tried-and-tested formula more appealing with the right amount of masala, 'kadak' dialogues and a charismatic Ranveer Singh in a larger-than-life cinema.

On the flip side, the film dips a little post the interval and few sequences look dragging. But Rohit saves the best for the last by bringing in his other favourite- Ajay Devgn as Singham and slipping in the announcement of his next big project with a superstar.

Speaking about the performances, it's Ranveer Singh whose roar is the loudest. After unleashing madness and terror on celluloid as Alauddin Khilji in the January release 'Padmaavat', the actor ends the year with a bang with his whistleworthy performance as he effectively slips into the khaki for Simmba.

Right from his myriad expressions, moustache-twirling, impeccable comic timing, 'dishoom-dishoom' skills to burning the dance floor, the actor is a 'total dhamaka' who sparkles and how! Proof? Check out the scene where he dances unabashedly before busting a rave party.

His leading lady Sara Ali Khan looks charming but a little more depth to her character would have added more to the fun. Nevertheless, she's a delight to watch.

Sonu Sood's Durva Ranade brought me back fond memories of Dabangg's Cheedi Singh. As the main anatgonist in the film, the actor pulled off a commendable act.

Ashutosh Rana puts up a good show and his camaraderie with Ranveer Singh is affable. My favourite scene featuring the two is the one where a drunk Simmba sings, 'Mohile, Mohile...tere bina main kaise piyu.' Siddharth Jadhav too lends an effective support.

Rohit Shetty's world of cinema is always bright and full of colors and Simmba is no exception; courtesy Jomon.T. John's lens. The film could have been snipped shorter by few minutes to make it more crispier.

Coming to the music, Aankh Maare leaves your feet tapping with some nostalgia bytes with Arshad Warsi's appearance in the song. Tere Bin gives you plenty of romantic feels.

Each time you hear, 'Aala re aala Simmba aala' playing, your heart thumps in excitement with Ranveer's dashing gait. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he is the coolest addition to Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe of men in khaki. In Simmba's words, 'mind izz blowing'! I am going with 3.5 stars.