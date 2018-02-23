 »   »   » Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Review: An Engaging Tug Of War Between Bromance & Romance With A Twist!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Bromance vs Romance! Oh, a situation that's quite relatable to most of us, isn't it? Bestie falling for someone and you shaking your head as a dismissive 'No' for your friend's choice. Luv Ranjan's latest outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety derives largely from such tug-of-war.

Like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the director may be guilty for his portrayal of skewed gender balance here too. But what works in his favour that there is no false pretence built around the film. Remember Vidya Balan's famous dialogue from 'The Dirty Picture"? "Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai ... entertainment, entertainment, entertainment" and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety does just that for a runtime of about 140 minutes.



Chaddi buddies Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh) are friends thick as thieves with Sonu being the dominant one in their equation. Be it matters of the heart or anything else, Sonu's saviour complex always comes to Titu's rescue. Enter the perfect 'bahu material' Sweety Sharma (Nushrat Bharucha). Cupid strikes and Titu decides to get hitched to this charming lady. But, Sonu is convinced that 'yeh naa too good to be true waala scene hai' and digs deeper only to realize that there's more to her that meets the eye. Will Sonu be successful in knocking some sense in Titu who is already floating high in love?



Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm with his angry, comical rant about manipulative girlfriends in the Pyaar Ki Punchnama series. The snippet clicked with the Indian males who saw themselves in Kartik's character. In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik plays yet another relatable part and pulls it off with a magnetic charm. The actor shines even the emotional moments.



'Main heroine nahin, villain hoon'- Hard to imagine these lines go down with the affable Nushrat Bharucha? Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety might just burst that bubble for you! As the devil with the horns, she throws in a sweet surprise and is totally on fire with her warring opponent on screen. Her verbal sparring with Kartik heats up the moment with sizzles all around.



Sunny Singh as the meek Titu too pulls off his role convincingly and gets his own 'shining' moments. But his chemistry with Nushrat lacks a certain spark.



Those who have been on staple of 'Sooraj Barjatya' films, 'Baabuji' Alok Nath is here to give you a culture shock. He's everything else except 'sanskaari' and mind you, this time he isn't keen on doing a 'kanyadaan'!



Special mention for the actors who play the extended family and add more 'ha-ha' to your bouts of laughter.



On the flip-side, there are a few loose-ends. For example, the director skips to explain us the reason behind Sweety's meanness. Also, the film drags a bit in a few portions and could have been a little more crispier.



Sudhir. K. Chaudhary's cinematography works fine. Talking about the film's music, the recreated version of Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia's popular number 'Bom Diggy Diggy' is going to be your party song for the weekend. Dil Chori is also a foot-tapping number. But the real surprise is 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' which beautifully plays out an emotional moment and tugs your heartstrings.



In a nutshell, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is miles away from highbrow cinema. Instead, it's all about fun and spunk that's doesn't tell you to take itself seriously. Grab that popcorn bucket and make way for this one with your close pals. This one is dedicated to all the 'Sonu's and 'Titu's out there!



Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh



Director: Luv Ranjan



