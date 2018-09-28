 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Varun Dhawan Succeeds In Threading The Needle With His Fervent Performance!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, Govind Pandey Director: Sharat Katariya

'Sab badhiya hain'. That's the lens through which Mauji (Varun Dhawan) sees life at its best or worst. Be it his peevish father (Raghuvir Yadav) who thinks he is good for nothing or his barely-existent relationship with his wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma) or his snappy boss; in Mauji's land, 'Sab badhiya hain'!

Until one day at his employer's son's wedding when Mauji is subjected to humiliating behaviour to derive few laughs from the guests, his wife Mamta's pained expression leaves him restless. Words are exchanged. Mamta asks him to stand up for his self-respect.

Soon after, Mauji leaves his job and decides to use his tailoring chops as a means for living. Mamta gently guides him to start his own tailoring business and makes him realize the power of sui-dhaaga to change their destiny. But who says it would be all very easy?

Sharat Katariya's knack for small-town stories reflects effectively in Sui Dhaaga which has the scent of real India. He lets you in inside the charming middle-class family where the mother is more concerned about filling water in buckets than her ill-health, where the father-son argue for a newspaper and where the wife doesn't fail to tell her hubby, 'Aate waqt dabba zaroor wapas leke aana.' His characters are relatable right from the word 'fo'.

While Sui Dhaaga- Made In Love dwells on simplicity, the inconsistent screenplay gives birth to some drab moments that could have been easily altered. Further, the climax comes across as tad unconvincing. Before that, Sharat falls prey to the usual tropes, so you have a falling off a cycle, working on a sewing machine with a bleeding foot to establish Mauji-Mamta's struggle.

What really worked for me in the film is that it also narrates the story of how a relationship can be stitched together with love, trust and respect just like what a 'sui-dhaaga' does to a piece of cloth.

Varun Dhawan delivers an earnest performance and plays the underdog with conviction. His Mauji touches your heart and makes you root for him when his days are dark.

In comparison, Anushka Sharma's Mamta fades at places. Though she gets her moments of triumph in the film, the actress comes across as a misfit for major portions.

Raghuvir Yadav as the retired father is superlative. On the other hand, Yamini Das is a crackler.

Anil Mehta perfectly captures the life of a middle-class household on his lens. Though Charu Shree Roy's editing should have been crispier.

While Sharat Katariya's debut film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' had some brilliant music including the heart-touching 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaaga', Sui Dhaaga fails to impress in the music department. Barring 'Chaav Lagaa', none of the tracks stay with you for long.

At one point in the film, Varun's Mauji says, "Aab zindagi ke cycle pe toh maarna padega pedal, chahe mile yaa na mile medal." Sui Dhaaga drives home a strong message about how one can defy all odds and naysayers with his hard work, self-reliance and perseverance. I am going with 3 stars.