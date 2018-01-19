 »   »   » Vodka Diaries Movie Review: Give This Shot Of Vodka A Miss To Keep Your Sanity Intact!

Plot

The film begins with a man sprinting across the snow-clad landscape and then lo, there rolls in the name of the film in the next shot- Vodka Diaries! Damn, they just told you what would come in handy to survive this 117 minutes of tedious watch!



After a vacation with his poetess-wife Shikha (Mandira Bedi), ACP Ashwini Dixit (played by Kay Kay Menon) finds himself investigating a series of murders where dead bodies start piling up, each with a link to a local hotel named Vodka Diaries. As he goes deeper into his investigation, a mysterious call from a nameless lady (Raima Sen) topples his life upside down when he discovers that his wife Shikha is missing and the only way to reach her is to connect the clues left by the unknown caller. Will Ashwini manage to crack this case?





