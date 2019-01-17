Bombairiya Movie Review: Without Its Heartbeat, This Film Is Nothing But An Arid City Of Dreams!

Rating: 2.0 /5

In a scene from Bombairiya, Meghna (Radhika Apte) asks Abhishek (Akshay Oberoi) if he thinks of himself as Captain America who has set out to save the city. Well folks, you really need to be a superhero to keep up with the pace to gather your thoughts while watching what's being unravelled on the big screen after a point.

Bombairiya begins with a jigsaw-sort of a narrative where an old man hiding in a shanty is shot dead. We are then introduced to Meghna (Radhika Apte) whose cell phone gets stolen by a biker (Siddhanth Kapoor) when she tries to intervene in and stop him from picking up a fight with Abhishek (Akshay Oberoi) in the midst of a road.

Soon we learn that she's a PR agent of a hotshot film actor Karan Kapoor (Ravi Kishen) who is away sipping on a single malt on a swan-shaped paddle boat at Film City. Amidst this chaos, there's also a politician in custody (Adil Hussain) who is after a 'package'. The rest of the plot revolves around this comedy of errors which ultimately has a larger purpose in store in the climax.

Director Pia Sukanya tries to pack in many flavours in her story but alas, it falls short of being an enjoyable fare. The non-linear narrative adds more to the confusion with its hurried pace. As minutes pass by, the suspense weans out and the story-telling leaves you exhausted. You really wish that the characters come up with a logical conclusion towards the end in this dark comedy.

Speaking about the characters, Radhika Apte shines in few moments but they don't last. Perhaps, it's because monotomy seeps in after a while when it comes to her portrayal of Meghna. Akshay Oberoi barely makes it to the shore with his sugary act. Siddhant Kapoor as the delivery boy is passable. Adil Hussain tries to add some gravitas to the narrative but succeeds only in parts.

Shilpa Shukla puts up a decent job. On the other hand, Ravi Kishan is fun to watch but suffers from less screen time.

Aayushi Lahiri's editing could have been a little more tauter. Karthik Ganesh's cinematography captures the essence of Mumbai quite brilliantly. Bombairiya doesn't have much scope for music.

In a nutshell, Bombay may be your 'jaan' but Pia Sukanya's Bombairiya falters when it comes to giving this city its heartbeat in her story. I am going with 2.5 stars.