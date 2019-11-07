Bypass Road Movie Review: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Thriller Turns Out To Be A Bumpy Ride!

Plot

'Bypass Road' begins on an interesting note. We see a shot of a man falling to his death after being hit by a bullet. Time to hit the rewind button and visit the events that led to this tragedy.

Vikram Kapoor (Neil Nitin Mukesh) is a hot-shot fashion designer who has a fling with supermodel Sarah Brigenza (Shama Sikander). His life takes a dangerous turn when he is confined to a wheelchair after an accident and Sarah is found dead in her house. The initial evidence points at Sarah's fiance Jimmy (Tahher Shabbir) as the prime suspect.

There arrives Inspector Roy (Manish Chaudhary) who believes there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, a masked killer on the loose, wants to bump off Vikram at any cost.

Direction

A crime-thriller needs to have some solid writing and that's where Neil Nitin Mukesh loses his grip on the pen. Some of the flimsy dialogues are laughable. Sample this - 'You can't finish me because you're finished' or 'Tera stubborn khoon hai'. Also, the suspense loses its steam at a few places as some of the tricks are borrowed from old-school thrillers.

Naman Nitin Mukesh makes a promising directorial debut. However, he still has a long way to go.

Performances

Neil Nitin Mukesh's acting career took off with Sriram Raghavan's Johnny Gaddar, which was followed by many forgetable parts. In 'Bypass Road', the man is let down by some mediocre writing.

The wide-eyed Adah Sharma as Neil's love interest barely adds any strength to the film. Shama Sikander doesn't leave an impact. Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur and Manish Chaudhary put up believable performances. Sudhanshu Pandey and Tahir Shabbir barely sail smoothly.

Technical Aspects

Fasahat Khan's cinematography adds to the tense moments. Bunty Nagi and Vinay Pal's editing scissors are sharp and build up some interesting transition between the scenes.

Music

The songs in 'Bypass Road' are randomly placed with only 'So Gayan Yeh Jahan' leaving some kind of a mark. The rest simply add to the runtime of the movie. The background score adds an intriguing flavour to the film.

Verdict

'Safety is cheers, accident is tears', reads a message on the wall in a scene in Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Bypass Road'. Well, this rhyming line almost seems to be warning us of the bumpy ride ahead. I am going with 2.5 stars.