Commando 3 Movie Review: All Action & No Soul Barely Lets This Vidyut Jammwal Film Fly!

Plot

'Commando 3' begins with the cops chasing down a group of misled youth who are prepping for a massive terrorist attack on the country under the influence of a masked radical. In a bid to avert this destructive plan, the bureau ropes in Karanveer Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jammwal) and Bhawna Reddy (Adah Sharma).

The early investigations led the duo to London where the mastermind of this attack is probably hiding. There, Karanveer and Bhavana receive help from their British counterpart Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) Will Karan & Co. nab down the culprit before it's too late.

Direction

Aditya Datt who last helmed Rajeev Khandelwal-Paresh Rawal's 'Table No 21' calls the directorial shots in 'Commando 3'. Like the previous films in the 'Commando' franchise, this one too stays true to its heavy-duty action genre. Few visuals in the film are graphic. While the film is high on action, its the paltry dialogues which put you off at places. The director falters when it comes to executing certain sensitive portions with subtlety. The film's writing loses its grip in certain portions in the film.

Performances

Vidyut Jammwal holds you attention with his ripped physique and smooth action moves. He jumps, kicks and flips as if he's got no bones in his body. His gravity-defying stunts make your jaw drop. However, the man still has a long way to go when it comes to emoting on the big screen.

Brownie points to the makers for giving the ladies, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar a chance to kick some butt just like the men in the film. Adah also brings in some comic relief.

Gulshan Devaiah is the most impressive of the lot, as a religious fanatic with a manipulative streak. Unfortunately, the makers fail to save his character from falling in the trap of cliche troupes of a villain.

Technical Aspects

Mark Hamilton's camerawork needed to be a little more neat. Nevertheless, it still works fine for the film. The action choreography saves the day for this Vidyut Jammwal starrer when the writing falls flat. Sandeep Kurup's editing falters at places.

Music

The film features only 'Tera Baap Aaya' song and it gels well with the narrative. The rest of the tracks are a part of the soundtrack album which is available online.

Verdict

'Commando 3' is strictly meant for Vidyut Jammwal fans and for those who have a knack for 'dishoom-dishoom'. This action flick begins with a bang only to end with a whimper. I am going with 2.5 stars.