Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan's Swag Is On Point In This Crowd-pleasing Film!

Plot

Dabangg 3 begins with a chandelier-trembling introduction of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) who delivers some hard punches and 'pant-dropping' humour while fighting goons who had hijacked a wedding. After teaching them a lesson, our hero breaks into a song and enter, Mrs Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), his better-half. Some flirty romance between them follows before Chulbul ends up facing some demons from his past.

In one of the instances while saving a bunch of girls from a prostitution ring, Chulbul is re-introduced to his own adversary Balli (Kichcha Sudeep), who also turns out to be the kingpin of the prostitution racket busted by the lead. Old wounds are reopened and what follows next is a saga of revenge and social messages.

Direction

While Dabangg was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap, its successor was directed by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. And for the third film in the franchise, the directorial baton is passed on to Prabhu Deva. The filmmaker ticks almost all the boxes when it comes to mass appeal. However, the direction needed to be a little more taut to create a greater impact.

The story of the film is quite predictable but, it's Salman Khan's star power which manages to hold the narrative from scattering all over places.

Performances

Right from the first frame till the last, it's Salman Khan and only Salman Khan who gets to dominate the screen. As a 'policewala gunda', he delivers the punches (both literally and figuratively) with swag and that's one of the reasons that make his character endearable despite the flaws.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep who plays Salman's nemesis, equally leaves a powerful impact as the pure evil. His face-off with Khan is one of the high points in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo is affable and delivers what she needs to with panache. The other leading lady- Saiee M. Manjrekar who makes her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, barely gets a chance to express an array of emotions.

Arbaaz Khan plays his role well. One simply cannot ignore the uncanny resemblance of Pramod Khanna to his brother, late. actor Vinod Khanna. (who starred in the previous installments of the film). The rest of the cast including Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar end up in wasted roles.

Technical Aspects

Mahesh Limaye's camera work is pleasing to the eyes. One of the major sore points of Dabangg 3 is its indolent editing which unnecessarily increases the run-time of the film.

Music

Sajid-Wajid's background score resonates with the flavour of the film but it's the forgettable songs which pulls down the narrative by several notches.

Verdict

'Lekin koi Dabangg paida nahi hota, uske piche ek kahaani jaroor hoti hai, says Chulbul Pandey. While the rogue cop's 'dabangg-giri' gives you an adrenaline rush, a little more meat in the execution would have raised up the entertainment quotient three times.

We give 3 stars out of 5 for Dabangg 3.