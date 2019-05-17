De De Pyaar De Movie Review: A Sweet & Salty Take On Love & Relationships!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill Director: Akiv Ali

When Ashish (Ajay Devgn) confides in his shrink-friend (Javed Jaffery) that he is falling for a girl almost half his age, the latter reprimands him, "This is not an age gap, it's a generation gap." Well, Akiv Ali's directorial debut 'De De Pyaar De' talks about the fallibilities in relationships.

Set in UK, Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Aisha (Rakul Preet Singh) meet in a bizarre situation where the lady walks in at his friend's bachelor's party pretending to be a stripper. Sparks flow between Ashish and Aisha despite the age disparity. A few flirty meetings down and the duo decide to give their relationship a serious try.

But what's a love story without any hurdles in it? Before tying the knot, Ashish suggests that Aisha meet his estranged wife Manju (Tabu) and his two kids. However once they land in Manali, one hilarious situation leads to another and Ashish is forced to pass off Aisha as his secretary. The rest of the plot revolves around how Ashish and Aisha tries to get off this mess with Manju bringing in a twist in their love story.

Debutante director Akiv Ali tries to blend in humour with emotions in his first directorial feature and almost succeeds in it. What works for the film is that the characters ain't black and white and their emotions are quite relatable. Having said that, De De Pyaar De stretches over at places in the first half. A scene or two makes things a bit dramatic that might be tough to digest.

Back doing a string of action films and comedy flicks, Ajay dabbles with the genre of rom-com after a long gap and it's lot of fun. Also, it's quite refreshing to watch the actor shed off his macho image and let others take a dig at his age.

Rakul Preet Singh looks smouldering hot and she compliments Ajay's suave side with confidence. Her chemistry with the actor doesn't look out of the place. Tabu once again proves why she is one of the most impressive talents in Indian cinema. Watch out for her emotional outburst scene in the film. It will surely leave you with a lump in your throat.

The actress who plays the role of Ajay's daughter in the film is quite annoying and her over-the-top act plays a major spoilsport. Jimmy Sheirgill leaves you in splits every time he arrives on the screen. Alok Nath doesn't get to play with many scenes.

Despite being an editor himself, Akiv Ali falters a bit on the editing table. The cinematography of the film is top-notch. On the musical side, barring Vaddi Sharaban and Chale Aana, none of the other tracks leave a lasting impression.

Despite its share of ups and downs, Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De makes up for an entertaining ride which makes you laugh and think in equal measures. I am going with 3 stars.