Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Funny Act Makes Your 'Dil Ka Telephone' Go Ring-ring!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

"Kab tak aurton ko unki ichcha ke bina bannte rahoge tum, Mahabharat ke samay agar Me Too hota na, Sabse pahle tum log andar jaate," says Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) dressed up as Draupadi, while rehearsing for a skit on the Mahabharata. The scene leaves you in splits with its satirical undertones!

To begin with, Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) is an expert when it comes to imitating women's voice which often lands him roles of Sita and Radha in mythological plays. Fate takes an unexpected turn when his search for a regular job leads him to a shady call-center which employs women to sweet-talk lonely men and women.

When the owner of the call-centre sees him successfully impersonate a woman's voice (as Pooja), he is hired for some 'naughty' talks. Things go awry when his sensual voice impresses his clientele so much that some express their desire to meet or marry her. This includes his fiance's brother (Abhishek Banerjee), a poet-cop (Vijay Raaz) with marital issues, a young Haryanvi lad and a man-hater journalist (Nidhi Bisht).

When Karam/Pooja's professional life interludes with his personal, things take a hilarious chaos.

First-time director Raaj Shaandilya weaves a light-hearted film which ticks all the boxes when it comes to the entertainment quotient. With witty one-liners and fabulous performances, 'Dream Girl' holds your attention right from the first frame till the last. Be it the scene where someone touches Ayushmann's feet and the latter says, "Ayushman Bhava' or another one where a character nurses his broken heart with 'Tadap Tadap Ke' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' playing in the background, the film has plenty of comical moments.

On the flip side, the narrative dips a bit in the second half and the climax looks wrapped up a tad hurriedly.

Speaking about the performances, Ayushmann Khurrana leaves your jaw dropped with his top-notch act. He seamlessly switches between his two identities of Pooja and Karam without making it look crass or OTT. The actor seems to be having a great fun while essaying his part and that makes it even more enjoyable.

Nushrat Bharucha's chemistry with Ayushmann is endearing and she too gets her moment to shine. Annu Kapoor is brilliant and adds more to the comic element. Ayushmann's camaraderie with Manjot Singh will remind you of your friends. The rest of the ensemble cast which includes Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Vijay Raaz add more to the fun.

Aseem Mishra's cinematography and Hemal Kothari's editing is on point. Speaking about the music, 'Dil Ka Telephone', 'Radhe Radhe' and 'Ek Mulaqat' hit the right notes.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' is a wholesome family entertainer with its humour in the right place. I am going with 3.5 stars.