    Family Of Thakurganj Movie Review: Visit This Family At Your Own Risk!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    1.5/5

    Is it a comedy? A film with a social message? Or wait, a gangster flick? Even post the end-credits finished rolling on the big screen, my mind was yet to fathom the genre of 'Family Of Thakurganj'.

    This Manoj K Jha's directorial begins on a rather old-fashioned note. We get a glimpse into the lives of brothers, Nannu (Jimmy Sheirgill) and Munnu (Nandish Singh) as kids, who are as different as chalk as cheese.

    After their father's sudden demise, Nannu grows up to become a goon who is famously called Bhaiyyaji Of Thakurganj. Along with his wife, Sharbati (Mahie Gill), he successfully runs the business of extortion under the patronage of Baba Bhandari (Saurabh Shukla). On the other hand, Nannu, a man of principles, owns a coaching centre.

    Soon, their lives take a drastic turn with the world of power, violence and deceit surrounding them, testing their faith in their respective beliefs.

    Right from the first frame till the last, director Manoj K Jha seems as confused as the audience to bracket his film into a genre. He tries to infuse some dark humour to balance the violence, but fails miserably. The half-baked plot and amateurish direction make 'Family Of Thakurganj' a weak fare.

    It's disheartening to watch talented actors like Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Saurabh Shukla agreeing to be a part of a silly film like this!

    Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill who earlier shared screen space together in the 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise, add some gravitas to the film. Supriya Pilgaonkar pulls off a fine act with whatever has been offered to her.

    Nandish Singh, who gets a meatier role, struggles to do justice to it and fumbles when the frame is focussed entirely on him. Pranati Rai Prakash who plays his love interest, puts up a tiresome show. Saurabh Shukla is convincing in his role.

    The cinematography of the film is average. The film could have been snipped shorter by a few minutes. Speaking about the songs, they merely act as fillers.

    There are some films which are so bad that they are good. Family Of Thakurganj falls exactly in that category. Manoj K Jha misfires with this one, making it a messy revenge. I am going with one and a half stars.

