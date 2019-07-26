Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: This Kangana-Rajkummar Film Has Its Share Of Hits & Misses!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill, Brijendra Kala Director: Prakash Kovelamudi

Early in one of the scenes in the film, when Bobby's boyfriend-cum-manager cribs to her about the status quo of their relationship, she shuts him up by asking him to be as easy-going and adjusting as an 'aloo'. Well, just like a 'potato', Kangana Ranaut easily blends into the quirky world of Prakash Kovelamudi's 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

As a kid, Bobby (Kangana Ranaut) is left traumatized when her parents' abusive relationship meets a fatal end. She is diagnosed with acute psychosis in her adult years and even ends up serving some time in the asylum on the charges of brutally assaulting a co-worker. Soon, she is let off on the condition that she would continue her medication.

However, things take a awry turn when a picture-perfect couple, Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) and Reema (Amyra Dastur) move in as her new tenants and Bobby finds the line between reality and imagination blurring.

A murder takes place and Bobby and Keshav end up as prime suspects. While Bobby is hell-bent that Keshav is the culprit, the latter points out at her as to how unreliable mind cannot be trusted.

The rest of the plot revolves around how the two indulge in a cat-and-mouse game to expose the shocking truth.

While the concept of Judgementall Hai Kya looks rock-solid on paper, Prakash Kovelamudi fails to have a tight grip on the direction. His bizarre, psychedelic world is alluring, but comes across as a drag at many places. Even the jolting twist in the climax can be smelt from far off and doesn't leave your jaw dropped.

Kanika Dhillion's screenplay needed to be a lot more polished. Too much of abstract motifs in the second half is a big turn off.

Speaking about the performances, Kangana Ranaut seems to be having fun with her character and one cannot miss her meta moments in the film. As Bobby, the actress perfectly captures the mind of a deranged woman on the reel and makes you want to reach out to tell here everything is going to be alright.

Rajkummar Rao proves why he is one of the best talents which Bollywood has right now. He looks 'smoking' hot and his glib-talker act leaves you mighty impressed. Together with Ms Ranaut, he explodes fireworks on the big screen.

Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri are good in their roles. Hussain Dalal brings in some humour in this other-wise ride. Jimmy Sheirgill suffers from a half-baked role.

Pankaj Kumar's cinematography perfectly captures the dark and edgy mood of the film. Nitin Baid's editing could have been a little more tauter.

The songs of 'Judgementall Hai Kya' fail to charm. 'Wakhra Swag' which appears during the end-credits looks misplaced.

Prakash Kovelamudi aims to play mind games with the audience with the turns and twists in his narrative. However, the latter sees through them quite early. While the trailer promised a gripping murder-mystery, the film fails to meet the expectation levels and leaves you heartbroken. I am going with 2.5 stars.