English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kalank Movie Review: Not Love, It's The Weak Story Which Ends Up As A Bane!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur
    Director: Abhishek Varman

    With a tear rolling down her eye, Roop (Alia Bhatt) breaks the fourth wall and asks the audience, "Aapne is kahaani mein kya dekha, kalank yaa mohabbat?" Wait, is she confused just like us? To get a better picture, let's hit the flashback button and step into the world of Kalank.

    Set in the pre-partition period in Husnabad in outskirts of Lahore, Roop (Alia Bhatt), a young, carefree girl gets married to Dev (Aditya Roy Kapur) while his wife Satya (Sonakshi Sinha) emotionally watches the nuptial with the patriach of their house, Dev Chaudhary (Sanjay Dutt).

    kal

    At the same time in the same town in a place called Hira Mandi, a koel-eyed blacksmith named Zafar (Varun Dhawan) dances 'First Class' with exuberance  outside Begum Bahar (Madhuri Dixit)'s chamber, unware of how his fate is all set to change forever. 

    Like Alia's Roop mentions in the film, "Mere gussa mein liye gaye Ek faisle ne hum sab ki zindagi barbaad kar di." As forbidden romance seeps in with Roop-Zafar's love-story, Balraj and Begum Bahar too are forced to confront their past which threatens to tear their present apart along with the dangling danger of the partition.

    kal2

    Abhishek Varman's Kalank has lots of gloss- right from opulent sets to resplendent costumes. Unfortunately, they fail to camouflage the feeble story and screenplay. Also, the film borrows heavily from many films from the past. (Amitabh Bachchan's Trishul being the most evident one). The disjointed screenplay too takes a toil and leaves you exhausted with its lazy pace.

    Having said that, the film does have some shining moments which leave you choked up with emotions. Most of them mostly surface in the last 30 minutes of the film.

    Speaking about the performances, Alia Bhatt succeeds in portraying the complexities of Roop, a character torn between love and her duties with conviction. However, it's Abhishek's weak writing which makes her go a little off the track at places.

    kal2

    In one of the most meatiest roles of his career, Varun Dhawan gets to dabble with a role that's high on intense emotions. The lad bravely takes it heads on, but he still has a long way to go when it comes to mouthing heavy-duty dialogues.

    Madhuri Dixit is incandescent as the courtesan Begum Bahar and portrays the love, pain and empathy which her character demands with sheer brilliance. Sanjay Dutt too puts up a good show. However, one wished  these two had more scenes together which could have added a greater impact.

    Sonakshi Sinha chews the most of whatever she's offered in a limited screen space. Aditya Roy Kapur leaves a mark with his stoic silences, but fails to rise above Verman's poorly-sketched character. Kunal Kemmu delivers a good act.

    kal4

    Binod Pradhan's striking visuals perfectly captures the pre-partition era and the rich frames leave you mighty impressed.  Shweta Venkat Mathew's editing could have been a little more sharp to make the film a little more taut. Also, the VFX in Varun's bull-fight scene comes across as funny and could have been easily avoided to prevent the unintentional chuckles.

    While the songs of Kalank are a visual treat to watch, the audio fares below the expectation levels. Barring the title track and Ghar More Pardesiya, the rest fail to linger for long.

    With a stellar cast and a magnum production budget, Kalank looked every bit promising on paper. But, it simply fails to translate on the big screen. To put in Begum Bahar's way, "Weak story and direction ka anjaam aksar tabaahi hi hota hai." I am going with 2.5 stars.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue