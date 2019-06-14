Khamoshi Movie Review: Not 'All The Chaos Behind The Silence' Gives You The Chills In This Film!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Prabhas, Bhumika Chawla, Murali Sharma Director: Chakri Toleti

One chilly night, a deaf-and-mute girl in a huge mansion and a cold-blooded murderer on loose. Just the perfect ingredients you need to dish out a gripping thriller!

However, Prabhudheva-Tamannaah's Khamoshi falls short of being that sharp watch as director Chakri Toleti falters when it comes to a perfect blend of chills and thrills.

Surbhi (Tamannaah), a deaf-and-mute woman was adopted as a kid by a rich lady. After the latter's demise, a grown-up Surbhi decides to donate half of her wealth to an orphanage. Meanwhile, there's a couple, Mr and Mrs Desai (Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla) who seem to be quite upset with Surbhi's decision.

But, a 'good-hearted' Surbhi decides to go ahead with decision, unaware that the night ahead has some 'killer' surprise in store for her in the form of Dev (Prabhudheva), a schizophrenic patient absconding from a mental asylum. With dead bodies soon piling up at the real estate, will Surbhi overpower Dev in this game of hide-and-seek?

A film like Khamoshi needs to have some taut writing to keep you hooked to your seats. Unfortunately, the writers fare average in that department. At places, the screenplay dips with repetitive-ness seeping in the plot. It's the two leads' performances which help you to sail through the film.

While Kartik Subbaraj's Mercury had Prabhudheva playing a blind, mercury poisoning- affected man who goes on a killing spree, the actor yet again displays a delicious wickness in Chakri Toleti's Khamoshi. He gives you enough 'creeps' and 'chills' in this hunting game.

Tamannaah Bhatia as a girl stuck up in a super-scary situation gets her emotions bang on. Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla never get a scope to perform; blame it on their poorly-sketched roles.

Cory Geryak's cinematography gives you plenty of tense moments in the film. Shakti Hasija's editing could have been a little more crispier. Shamir Tandon's background score works fine.

While a little more refined writing would have upped the game, it's Prabhudheva's bone-chilling act and Tamannaah Bhatia's vulnerability that keeps you glued to the screen in 'Khamoshi'. I am going with 2.5 stars.