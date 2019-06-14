English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Khamoshi Movie Review: Not 'All The Chaos Behind The Silence' Gives You The Chills In This Film!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Prabhas, Bhumika Chawla, Murali Sharma
    Director: Chakri Toleti

    One chilly night, a deaf-and-mute girl in a huge mansion and a cold-blooded murderer on loose. Just the perfect ingredients you need to dish out a gripping thriller!

    However, Prabhudheva-Tamannaah's Khamoshi falls short of being that sharp watch as director Chakri Toleti falters when it comes to a perfect blend of chills and thrills.

    kham

    Surbhi (Tamannaah), a deaf-and-mute woman was adopted as a kid by a rich lady. After the latter's demise, a grown-up Surbhi decides to donate half of her wealth to an orphanage. Meanwhile, there's a couple, Mr and Mrs Desai (Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla) who seem to be quite upset with Surbhi's decision.

    But, a 'good-hearted' Surbhi decides to go ahead with decision, unaware that the night ahead has some 'killer' surprise in store for her in the form of Dev (Prabhudheva), a schizophrenic patient absconding from a mental asylum. With dead bodies soon piling up at the real estate, will Surbhi overpower Dev in this game of hide-and-seek?

    kham1

    A film like Khamoshi needs to have some taut writing to keep you hooked to your seats. Unfortunately, the writers fare average in that department. At places, the screenplay dips with repetitive-ness seeping in the plot. It's the two leads' performances which help you to sail through the film.

    While Kartik Subbaraj's Mercury had Prabhudheva playing a blind, mercury poisoning- affected man who goes on a killing spree, the actor yet again displays a delicious wickness in Chakri Toleti's Khamoshi. He gives you enough 'creeps' and 'chills' in this hunting game.

    kham2

    Tamannaah Bhatia as a girl stuck up in a super-scary situation gets her emotions bang on. Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla never get a scope to perform; blame it on their poorly-sketched roles.

    Cory Geryak's cinematography gives you plenty of tense moments in the film. Shakti Hasija's editing could have been a little more crispier. Shamir Tandon's background score works fine.

    While a little more refined writing would have upped the game, it's Prabhudheva's bone-chilling act and Tamannaah Bhatia's vulnerability that keeps you glued to the screen in 'Khamoshi'. I am going with 2.5 stars.

    More KHAMOSHI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue