    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mamangam (Hindi) Movie Review: Mammootty's Film Is A Brave Attempt To Recreate A Page From History

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.0/5
      Star Cast: Mammootty, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan
      Director: M Padmakumar

      "Mamangam mein bhaag lene ke liye agar ek bhi yodha Vaalluv rajya se jaa raha hai toh woh yaha woh yaha ki auraton ke badle ki aag ki wajah se," says a character in Mammootty's period action, 'Mamangam'. Quite early in the film, we get a proof of this when an elderly lady during a village meet emphasises on how the mothers from Valluvanadu shouldn't step back from letting their sons suffer a heroic death while clashing with the Zamorins during the Mamangam festival.

      What's Yay: Performances, action sequences

      What's Nay: Length of the film, screenplay dips a bit

      Popcorn Refill: Interval

      Iconic Moment: Master Achuthan's fight sequence in the climax

      Plot

      Plot

      Set against the backdrop of the Mamangam Mahotsavam which was prevalent during the 17th and 18th century, in Thirunavaya on the banks of river Bharathapuzha, the film begins with a narration, explaining the history of the festival which takes a violent turn every year after the king of Valluvanadu is captured by Samuthiri, the chief of Kozhikode (also known as Zamorins).

      Since then, the king of Valluvanadu sends suicide warriors (called Chaaverukas) every year to the festival to kill Samuthiri. One among them is Chandroth Valiya Panicker (Mammootty) and his chaaveruka. Post a thrilling action sequence, the film moves 25 years later when the Valluvanadu families are running out of men, Chandroth Panicker (Unni Mukundan) and Chandroth Chanthunni (Achuthan) set out to overthrow the Zamorins and reclaim the lost honour of the Valluvanadu people.

      Direction

      Direction

      M Padmakumar brings to life a slice of history on the big screen with dramatic touches of fiction and manages to hold your attention with his efficient story-telling. While the action sequences are well-shot, the film goes a tad off-track when the makers try to explore the emotional side of the story.

      On the flip side, a tauter narrative would have made Mamangam a more effective watch.

      Performances

      Performances

      Mammootty as Chandroth Valiya Panicker packs a punch when it comes to picking up the sword and the gravity-defying jumps. His transition from a fierce warrior to an effeminate artist during a certain portion of the film looks effortless.

      Unni Mukundan's solid screen presence and impressive acting chops make the film more palatable. Apart from these two, it's Master Achuthan who steals your hearts with his affability and dexterous action scenes.

      Prachi Tehlan as Unnimaaya is expressive in her portions. Kaviyoor Poonama and Valsala too lend support to the story-telling.

      Technical Aspects

      Technical Aspects

      Manoj Pillai's cinematography blends beautifully with the script of the paper and together, the visuals turn out to be a treat. The fight sequences have been well-shot.

      Raja Mohammad's editing scissors could have been a bit more sharper to tie the loose ends of the film.

      Music

      Music

      'Boondon Si' has been beautifully picturised and the dance moves leave you mesmerised. The rest of the songs barely make a mark.

      Verdict

      Verdict

      'Kalyug ke isse Raavan ke vinaash ke liye, ek maha avatar ki avashyakta hai.' Thankfully, the film doesn't resort to unnecessary heroism or turn out to be a one-man show. I am going with 3 stars.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue