Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji And Vishal Jethwa's Engaging Thriller Exposes A Harsh Reality!

Plot

After displaying hard-hitting statistics about rapes in India from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 'Mardaani 2' begins on a chilling note in Kota, Rajasthan in India, where a deranged rapist Sunny (Vishal Jethwa) targets a young girl returning from a fair and ditches her horribly bruised body in an abandoned fort.

Enter top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji), who is now in charge of the state as an Additional Commissioner Of Police. Seeing the lady in khaki, a narcissist Sunny who loves to show off his kills, sets out to leave a trail of violated female bodies. Will Shivani be successful in nabbing this monster?

Direction

While Gopi Puthran has a tight hold on his directorial reins, it's his writing which comes across as a tad bit disappointing in Mardaani 2. The repeated hammering of gender inequality and getting the male characters to mouth misogynistic dialogues looks forced. The logic goes for a toss in a couple of scenes. Also, things happen rather conveniently for the characters in the film.

Performances

Rani Mukerji delivers a feisty performances as the no-nonsense cop and is in command of her role right from the first frame. She is powerful at the same time, she even displays vulnerability with ease. Watch out for the scene where she whips the underage offender with a spiked belt. The angst and intensity showcased by her in that sequence gives you goosebumps!

Vishal Jethwa as the underage, smooth-talking criminal with a violent past, is a talent to watch out for! With his cold piercing light eyes, he unleashes menace on the big screen and gives you the creeps. The boy holds his own while sharing a frame with a seasoned actress like Rani.

Technical Aspects

Jishnu Bhattacharjee's cinematography perfectly captures the grim, violent tone of the film. Monisha Baldawa's taut editing keeps 'Mardaani 2' short and crisp.

Music

There are no songs in Mardaani 2, and it goes with the subject of the film. John Stewart Eduri's background score is effective in lending a sense of thrill to the narrative.

Verdict

'Mardaani 2' holds a mirror to the existing ugly side of society that we live in. With robust performances by Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa, this no-frills film gives you enough reasons to stand up against wrongdoings.

We give 3 stars out of 5 for Mardaani 2.