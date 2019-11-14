Motichoor Chaknachoor Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Saves This Ladoo From Crumbling Into Pieces!

Plot

Annie aka Anita (Athiya Shetty) is searching for a life partner but there's a condition. To make her 'sahelis' jealous, she wants to marry an NRI only and has already rejected many marriage proposals for the same reason.

Enter Pushpendra Tyagi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a Dubai-returned accountant who too is hunting for a bride and turns out to be Annie's neighbour. "36 ke hain gaye, kab tak brahmachari bankar baithe rahe, Naati, kaali, patali, takli...kisi se bhi byah kar lenge....Hamko mod-hi chahia bas," says Tyagi in desparation to his younger sibling.

Soon, our hero manages to find himself a bride, but his happiness is short-lived when his family calls off the engagement. Seeing this as a golden opportunity to settle abroad, Annie fools Pushpendra into believing that she loves him and the duo even end up tying the knot without informing their respective families.

Things take a hilarious turn when Annie discovers that Pushpendra has already been fired from his job in Dubai. Will Annie's dream of settling in a foreign country come true? The rest of the film holds an answer to that.

Direction

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' is a classic example of writing gone wrong despite some impressive acts by the cast. There are portions in the film where there is fat- shaming and it makes you cringe in your seats. It's heartbreaking to watch the makers treat social evils like dowry system in such a juvenile manner. Director Debamitra Biswal still has a long way to go when it comes to pulling off romantic comedies.

Performances

Whenever the writing disappoints you, it's Nawazuddin Siddiqui's terrific comic timing which saves the show. It's refreshing to watch the actor pull off a role that's out of his comfort zone.

Athiya Shetty as an ambitious small-town girl too gets to own her moments in the film. Her chemistry with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is affable. The rest of the cast including Abhishek Rawat and others add their own bit to the humour in the film.

Technical Aspects

The production value of the film is average. Suhas Gujarathi's cinematography has nothing new to offer. Praveen Kathikuloth's editing could have been tauter.

Music

While 'Chhoti Chhoti Gal' is pleasant to the ears, the rest of the tracks in the film fail to make a mark. Sunny Leone's promotional song 'Battiyan Bujhaado' doesn't make it to the final cut of the film.

Verdict

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brilliant comic-timing and his enjoyable chemistry with Athiya Shetty are the only reasons for digesting this bland fare. I am going with 2.5 stars.