One Day: Justice Delivered Movie Review: Justice Is Served 'Lame' In This Anupam Kher Starrer!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain Director: Ashok Nanda

It is supposed to be a tense moment in the hospital where a patient is struggling between life-and-death. A few minutes later, you hear a doctor (Deepshikha) quip, "The patient is not out of the danger." Wait, did the makers forgot to run their dialogues through a grammer-check?

Well, Anupam Kher-Esha Gupta starrer 'One Day: Justice Delivered' has plenty of such tacky writing. It's a film where sleazy item songs keep popping up simply adding minutes to the run-time.

Set in Jharkhand, Justice Tyagi (Anupam Kher), a retired judge turns vigilante after his retirement, to punish all the wrong-doers who walked away scot-free due to lack of evidence during his tenure as a judge.

When a doctor couple and a hotel tycoon goes missing, the cops hand over the case to Crime Branch Officer Laxmi Rathi (Esha Gupta), a no-nonsense, rough and tough Haryanvi speaking lady. Along with local officer Sharma (Kumud Mishra), Laxmi sets out to crack this mission. Will she able to connect the dots and nail down Tyagi as the culprit?

Ashok Nanda's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' seems to have borrowed its idea from Michael Douglas' 'The Star Chamber'. The concept of the film sounds solid on paper, but it's the choppy execution which makes it a boring watch on the big screen.

Anupam Kher adds some gravitas to his ridiculously-etched character. A family-man who moonlights as a vigilante to punish the culprits, he is one of the reasons for your curiosity to stay alive in this disjointed plot.

Esha Gupta looks totally miscast as the fierce Laxmi Rathi. Her Haryanvi accents keeps dropping off throughout the film.

After a terrific performance in 'Article 15' last week, Kumud Sharma shows how only a seasoned actor like him can pull off a mediocre role. There is a tough competition between Himanshu Sharma and Nasirr Khan as to who hams the most when it comes to displaying acting chops in this film.

The cinematography has nothing new to offer. Speaking about the editing scissors, they too lack the sharpness. The songs in the film are forgetable.

Anupam Kher's rogue act couple with Kumud Mishra's effective support, is the only reason why you are able to sit through this dull thriller. But still, the justice won't be ruled in favour of Kher & Co. I am going with 2 stars.