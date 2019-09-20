Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: Karan Deol's Film Struggles To Stay Close To The Heart!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba, Simone Singh, Mannu Sandhu, Sachin Khedekar Director: Sunny Deol

A scene in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has an interviewee asking a hot-shot politician about her son being favoured over other party members to contest the elections because of nepotism. To this, the lady immediately points out as to how everyone deserves one fair chance to prove themselves.

It is almost as if director Sunny Deol wants to take a dig at the controversy around the infamous N-word associated with star kids. Especially since 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' marks the debut of his son, Karan Deol.

Orphaned at a young age, Karan Sehgal (Karan Deol) owns an elite trekking club called 'Camp Ujhi' in Manali, which is quite popular among tourists and celebrities. Meanwhile, Saher Sethi (Sahher Bambba), a top vlogger takes up an assignment to review 'Camp Ujhi' in order to escape from a family reunion.

When she learns that the club charges a bomb for the package, Saher is certain that the camp is a scam and decides to bust it. On the other hand, Karan promises to make it her most life-changing experience. After a week of some high-adrenaline adventure in the mountains, Karan and Saher start falling for each other.

After confessing their love for each other, just when things seem to be hunky-dory for the couple, enters Saher Sethi's ex-boyfriend, who is yet to wrap his head about getting dumped and wants to separate the lovers.

In a bid to make a dream debut for Karan, Sunny Deol tries to pack in too many ingredients. Some of it works, some don't. While the film scores high when it comes to old-world charm, it's the melodramatic bit, which plays a major spoilsport.

Karan Deol puts up an earnest act and exudes innocence on-screen. The young lad is a revelation, especially in the trekking sequences and action seems to be running in his genes. However, the debutante has a long way, especially when it comes to his dialogue-delivery. Newbie Sahher Bambba is promising and lends an honest performance.

One place where 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' impresses the most is the breathtaking cinematography in the first half. Kudos to Sunny Deol for exploring these picturesque locations on the big screen. The credit also goes to Himman Dhameja and Ragul Dharuman for capturing the beautiful locales on their lens.

The film could have been snipped shorter at the editing table, especially in the second half where melodrama seeps in.

Out of all the songs in the film, it's Arijit Singh-Parampara Thakur's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' which tugs at your heartstrings. We are listening to this one on loop, for sure!

Watching Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is like trekking a mountain. It comes with its own highs and lows. While the film is appealing to the eyes, it falls short of being a memorable love trip because of the inconsistent plot. I am going with 2.5 stars.