    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Indulge In This Love Affair For The Laughs!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.5/5
      Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajesh Sharma
      Director: Mudassar Aziz

      As a drenched Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) shivers in cold while 'Thande Thande Paani' plays in the background, Tapasya (Ananya Panday) questions him, "Tum yeh shaadi mein kar kya rahe ho?," hinting at his supposedly 'unhappy' marriage. To which, our hero quips, "Acche dino ka intezaar." Well, the acche din have already arrived for Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood post the success of his last two films ('Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and Lukka Chhupi'). Does the young lad manage to pull off a hattrick with this revamped version of BR Chopra's 1978 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'? Here lies the answer.

      What's Yay: Performances, Dialogues

      What's Nay: The humour dips a little at places

      Popcorn Refill: Interval

      Iconic Moment: Kartik Aaryan's scenes with Aparshakti Khurrana are a laugh riot.

      Plot

      Plot

      As soon as Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) tops the public service exams, his parents decide to get him hitched. Their search for a prospective bride ends with Vedhika Tripathi (Bhumi Pednekar), a fiesty girl. In their first meeting itself, Vedhika confides in Chintu that she isn't a virgin, enjoys sex and is emotionally high-maintenance.

      Impressed by her progressive ways, Chintu falls for her. Sparks fly and the two end up getting hitched. Three years later, our leading man is a sincere government officer at PWD department in Kanpur while Vedhika works as a teacher at a coaching centre. Chintu's mundane existence takes a thrilling turn when Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday) walks into his office looking for a plot to set up a workshop for her boutique in Delhi.

      Believing that his fantasies have finally come to life, Chintu befriends Tapasya and starts spending time with him. Later, when she discovers that Chintu is married, the latter spins up a tale about his wife Vedhika having an extramarital affair. What follows next is a breezy and hilarious comedy of errors.

      Direction

      Direction

      Mudassar Aziz borrows the basic premise from Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha-Ranjeeta's 1978 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and lends his own contemporary touch to make palatable for today's generation. The director's breezy treatment to the plot works in its favour. He steers away from preachiness and keeps you invested with its hilarious lines.

      On the flip side, the first half of the film moves 'dheeme dheeme' which leave you searching for some comic relief in between.

      Performances

      Performances

      Kartik Aaryan impresses as the quintessental middle-class man who tries to sink his teeth into the forbidden fruit, only to invite trouble in his life. This time too, he gets a chance to floor us with his monologue.

      Bhumi Pednekar slips into her character of a modern-day wife with ease and oozes the right amount of confidence and sass.

      Ananya Panday brings in the glam quotient and fares a slight better than her debut film, 'Student Of The Year 2'.

      Last but not the last, Aparshakti Khurrana brings the house down with his hilarious one-liners. His camaraderie with Kartik Aaryan adds more to the fun.

      Sunny Singh's cameo is entertaining. The rest of the cast do put up a good show.

      Technical Aspects

      Technical Aspects

      Chirantan Das' camerwork is satisfactory when it comes to capturing the lanes of Lucknow and Kanpur. Ninad Khanokar's editing goes well with the narrative.

      Music

      Music

      'Dheeme Dheeme' is a foot-tapping number which makes you want to hit the dance floor. The recreated version of Govinda-Raveena Tandon's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' which plays in the end credit, leaves you with a smile as you exit the theatres. 'Dilbara' is avoidable.

      Verdict

      Verdict

      In one of the scenes in the film, a pivotal character says, "Before a woman praises your smile, ask yourself who is the reason for your smile in the first place?" Well, with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurrana and director Mudassar Aziz give us enough reasons to share a hearty laugh. I am going with 3.5 stars.

      Ananya Panday: I've Had My Fair Share Of Relationships; It's Normal And One Should Not Judge Me

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 4:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue