Rubaru Roshni Movie Review: Aamir Khan Brings An Eye-Opener Which Is Soul-Stirring!

'Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.' We do tend to hold grudge or harbour resentment against people for some reason or the other. Let's be honest; most of us do. Unfortunately, we don't realise that it makes us a bitter person. We are unable to let go of the anger, the pain, the frustration and the negativity. Over a period of time, the hatred builts up causing more suffering instead.

In such a stormy weather, it's 'forgiveness' which is the only ray of sunshine and that's what Aamir Khan's latest production, 'Rubaru Roshni' revolves around. Yes, you heard that right, the superstar who is known to have an eye for human stories brings forward a thought-provoking film helmed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal.

Without divulging any details about the plot, we will just reveal that it's a series of true stories ranging from 1984 to 2008 about people who have had adverse effects on each other and how they chose to let go of hatred after facing heart-sinking tragedies.

Rubaru Roshni talks about letting go of wrong dones and moving beyond the thought of 'avenge'. Most importantly, it makes you digger deep into your soul and introspect your choices in life.

Kudos to Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal for bringing forth stories which inspire one to become a better person. Forgiveness is the first step towards the path of healing and peace and the stories in Rubaru Roshni make you realize the truth in it.

Speaking about the film, Swati's story-telling is balanced where she doesn't pick up sides but instead chooses to bring forth the larger picture where forgiveness plays a big role. The brilliant camera-work makes the film even more engaging. There are moments of goosebumps and minutes where you might find a tear trickling down your eye.

Special mention for Hemanti Sarkar who beautifully carves the stories and breathes in life into them with her editing skills.

'To forgive is to set a prisoner free and to discover that the prisoner was you.' How apt these words are you would say after watching Aamir Khan's Rubaru Roshni. There are very few films which linger with you for long and this is one of them. Highly recommendable. I am going with 4 stars.

For those who ain't aware, Rubaru Roshni premieres across Star Network channels in seven different languages on January 26, 2019.