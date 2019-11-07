Satellite Shankar Movie Review: Sooraj Pancholi's Film Connects With Emotions But It Barely Lasts!

Plot

Shankar (Sooraj Pancholi) is a happy-go-lucky soldier who connects people with their near and dear ones when they are missing them, with the hep of his 'satellite'.

When our hero ends up injuring himself during a fire-exchange, he trades his sick leave for a few days off and sets off to meet his mother and grandmother in Pollanchi. His friends from the batallion pack him with gifts and messages for their close ones. After taking the 'army shapath' to return back to the base within the stipulated time, he sets out on a journey from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

On his way to his hometown, Sooraj crosses path with different people who are stuck up in sticky situations and helps them out. He even connects with a nurse, Pramila (Megha Akash), with whom his mother is keen to set him with for an arranged marriage. The rest of the plot revolves around how Sooraj keeps up a soldier's promise.

Direction

While we have seen many army-based stories in the past, director Irrfan Kamal presents a fresh narrative with Satellite Shankar where the focus is more on human feelings rather than guns and bullets. However, when it comes to executing this idea on the big screen, Kamal falters a bit as logic gets tossed out of the window. Some of the sub-plots seem to be a drag.

Performances

Sooraj Pancholi has put in sincere effort in his act. Unfortunately, his body language and dialogue delvery never lets him shine throughout the film. Megha Akash makes a confident debut and her cute banter with Sooraj Pancholi leaves you with a smile. Paulomi Gosh has done a fine job as a video blogger.

Technical Aspects

Jiten Harmeet Singh's lens perfectly captures the diversity of the country. Chandan Arora's editing could have been a little more sharper to tie up the loose ends.

Music

Barring Aari Aari, none of the other songs have a recall value. The background music might remind you of many films from the past.

Verdict

"Sir main zubaan catch nahi karta sir... Feelings hoti hai naa sir woh catch karta hoon," says Shankar (Sooraj Pnacholi). Well, staying true to these words, the film does succeed in connecting with your emotions. Unfortunately, the effect isn't long-lasting. I am going with 2 stars.