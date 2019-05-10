Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Bunking This Class Won't Do Any Harm! 

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Samir Soni, Jackie Shroff Director: Punit Malhotra

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff |Ananya pandey | Tara Sutaria | FilmiBeat

Seven years ago, Karan Johar introduced us to his world of St. Teresa with Student Of The Year where gloss ruled over everything else. The men (Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra) had the ladies brigade drooling over their washboard abs while the lady (Alia Bhatt) dropped some major fashion goals.

Two men vying for a girl's attention and a 'Student Of The Year' trophy. Perfect bods, stylish clothes, foot-tapping music. A fantasy world served as a campus drama.

Cut to 2019. He passes the directorial baton to Punit Malhotra who brings in Tiger Shroff to spearhead the next film in the franchise along with two new leading ladies- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. But this time, there's a gender reversal. The girls got to do the chasing. Sigh, the rest all remains pretty much the same.

To begin with, Rohan (Tiger Shroff), a student from Pishorilal Chamandas college dreams of joining the elite St. Teresa to rekindle his romance with his childhood sweetheart Mridula aka Mia (Tara Sutaria) who studies there, along with winning the coveted 'Student Of The Year'.

Opportunity knocks his door as he finally gets admission through sports quota. There, his path crosses with that of the bratty Shreya (Ananya Panday) and his snobbish brother Manav (Aditya Seal).

Soon as time passes by, both, hearts and bones are broken. Until we reach the finale where Rohan finally gets to pull off a desi Avenger during a kabbadi match.

The plot of Student Of The Year 2 is superficial and candy-floss minus any logic. All it's got is a bunch of good-looking people with toned physique, make-up on point and impressive dancing skills.

While the first film at least had some fun bromance between Varun and Siddharth's character, here there's nothing of that sort. The actors who play Tiger's friends end up merely as sidekicks. With a lousy screenplay and repetitive story-telling, Punit Malhotra flunks the test in Student Of The Year 2.

Speaking about the performances, Tiger Shroff dances, fights and does back flips like a dream. As usual, here too, the boy plays his strength and gets away with it. Having said that, it is a tad difficult to imagine him as a college student.

Ananya Panday looks confident but when it comes to the acting chops, babes, you still have a long way to go! While she sails smoothly as Shreya in the film with the way her character has been penned, it would be interesting to see how she fares from here on. Tara Sutaria has a good screen-presence, but gets boggled down by some flimsy writing of her role.

Aditya Seal as the film's anti-hero looks a spoilt brat every bit. However once again, the lousy writing does no good.

Every frame in Student Of The Year 2 is shine and prim. The camera never fails to leave a chance to flirt with Tiger's flexing muscles. The girls look picture-perfect all the time.

Student Of The Year 2 falters in the music department. Barring Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Fakira, the other songs barely leave a mark.

In the trailer of the film, Tiger's character is seen saying, "Life agar maidan hain toh usse do hisso mein divide karo, ek mein sapne, doosre mein asliyat...jisse paar wohi karta hai joh bharosa kismat se zyada apni mehnat par kare." Wish the makers had paid heed to their own words.