    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ujda Chaman Movie Review: Sunny Singh's Film Fails To Grow On You Despite An Intriguing Concept

      By
      |
      Rating:
      2.5/5
      Star Cast: Sunny Singh Nijjar, Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar
      Director: Abhishek Pathak

      "Dilon ki baat karta hain zamaana lekin mohabbat aaj bhi chehre se hoti hain," quips a character while trying to explain how true love is all about embracing each other along with their shortcomings. It's a bittersweet moment in 'Ujda Chaman'. Sadly, there are very few such scenes in this Sunny Singh starrer.

      What's Yay: The concept of a male-pattern baldness is pretty interesting

      What's Nay: Direction and the screenplay

      Popcorn Refill: Interval

      Iconic moment: None

      Plot

      Plot

      Chaman Kohli (Sunny Singh) is a thirty-year old Hindi lecturer at a university in Delhi. He often finds himself becoming a butt of jokes for his receding hairline. Right from his students in the university to his friends, everyone ridicules Chaman's baldness and calls him names. On the other hand, Chaman's parents want him to get hitched as early as possible. While our hero dreams of marrying a beautiful woman, things take a dramatic turn when an astrologer predicts that Chaman has only a year to find a suitable match or else he would have to be a celibate.

      A hapless Chaman tries every trick from the book to find his woman of dreams. In this process, he comes across a sly first-year student, an alluring economics teacher and an overweight make-up artiste. Will Chaman finally find his life partner?

      Direction

      Direction

      For those who ain't aware, Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman is based on the Kannada film, 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'. While the latter received rave reviews for its strong narration and profound thematic premise, its Bollywood counterpart fails to tick all the boxes. Despite an interesting concept, it's the weak screenplay and direction which makes the film fall flat.

      Performances

      Performances

      As a balding man, Sunny Singh tries to make you feel for his character. Unfortunately, he is let down by the faltering script. The actor simply fails to get his shining moment in the film.

      Maanvi Gagroo is impressive in her role. Karishma Sharma as Aaina and Aishwarya Sakhuja as Ekta make their presence felt in whatever their role has to offer. Sharib Hashmi also puts up a good show.

      Technical Aspects

      Technical Aspects

      Sudhir K. Chaudhary's cinematography goes well with the film. A little more tighter grip on the editing scissors by Mitesh Soni especially in the second half, could have lift up the film a bit.

      Music

      Music

      Barring 'Bandeya' which has some beautiful lyrics, the other songs rarely leave a mark when it comes to the music department.

      Verdict

      Verdict

      While Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman' has its intention in the right place, it's the bleak screenplay and direction which fails to make it a memorable watch. I am going with 2.5 stars.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue