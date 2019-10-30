Ujda Chaman Movie Review: Sunny Singh's Film Fails To Grow On You Despite An Intriguing Concept

Plot

Chaman Kohli (Sunny Singh) is a thirty-year old Hindi lecturer at a university in Delhi. He often finds himself becoming a butt of jokes for his receding hairline. Right from his students in the university to his friends, everyone ridicules Chaman's baldness and calls him names. On the other hand, Chaman's parents want him to get hitched as early as possible. While our hero dreams of marrying a beautiful woman, things take a dramatic turn when an astrologer predicts that Chaman has only a year to find a suitable match or else he would have to be a celibate.

A hapless Chaman tries every trick from the book to find his woman of dreams. In this process, he comes across a sly first-year student, an alluring economics teacher and an overweight make-up artiste. Will Chaman finally find his life partner?

Direction

For those who ain't aware, Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman is based on the Kannada film, 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'. While the latter received rave reviews for its strong narration and profound thematic premise, its Bollywood counterpart fails to tick all the boxes. Despite an interesting concept, it's the weak screenplay and direction which makes the film fall flat.

Performances

As a balding man, Sunny Singh tries to make you feel for his character. Unfortunately, he is let down by the faltering script. The actor simply fails to get his shining moment in the film.

Maanvi Gagroo is impressive in her role. Karishma Sharma as Aaina and Aishwarya Sakhuja as Ekta make their presence felt in whatever their role has to offer. Sharib Hashmi also puts up a good show.

Technical Aspects

Sudhir K. Chaudhary's cinematography goes well with the film. A little more tighter grip on the editing scissors by Mitesh Soni especially in the second half, could have lift up the film a bit.

Music

Barring 'Bandeya' which has some beautiful lyrics, the other songs rarely leave a mark when it comes to the music department.

Verdict

While Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman' has its intention in the right place, it's the bleak screenplay and direction which fails to make it a memorable watch. I am going with 2.5 stars.