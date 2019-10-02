War Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Give Their Fans Plenty Of Reasons To Cheer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma Director: Siddharth Anand

A scene in 'War' has Hrithik Roshan explaining a kid how one shouldn't think about a loss or a win in a game; rather one should self-reflect whether he/she had put in their best efforts in it.

Bringing two bonafide stars together on the big screen is no easy feat in today's times. A male superstar who has been a part of many two-hero films in his career, recently spoke about how today's actors are reluctant to take up films featuring two or more actors. With 'War', Siddharth Anand manages to pull off a casting coup of sorts by pitting two favourites of the action genre against each other.

The film begins with Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), an agent in the Indian intelligence agency going rogue. His protege Khalid (Tiger Shroff) steps in to stop his killing spree and find out why he chose to betray the country. What follows next is a cat-and-mouse game with plenty of brawn on display.

The first half of the film establishes many sub-plots like Kabir-Khalid's first meeting, their mentor-protege relationship and plenty of action sequences and explosions to keep you invested. Post interval, some major revelations are made and that's when you came across the film's blind spot. Sidharth Anand and Aditya Chopra lose their grip on the writing. At times, the logic takes a backseat and predictability starts seeping in. Until he gets his two heroes to flex their bulging muscles and chiselled six-pack abs while locking horns.

Speaking about the performances, Hrithik Roshan with his terrific screen-presence and magnetic swag leaves you in awe. It's an absolute treat to watch the Greek God unleash his mean streak and let his intensity do the talking in many places.

It isn't easy to hold your own in front of a performer like Hrithik. But Tiger Shroff passes with flying colors with his back-flips and sommersault action scenes. It's fun every time the two actors share a frame and the camera flirts with them.

Despite limited screen time, Vaani Kapoor brings a pivotal turn in the plot and at the same time, even adds to the glam quotient. Anupriya Goenka and Ashutosh Rana are good in their roles.

Benjamin Jasper's cinematography presents us with some breath-taking, fast-paced visuals. On the flip side, his camerawork gets a tad jerky in few places. Aarif Sheikh's editing is taut. While the CGI in a couple of action scenes is tacky, majority of it is smooth-sailing.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are bombastic on the dance floor when it comes to 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'. The breezy 'Ghungroo' song is pleasing to the eyes and ears. The background music adds more intensity to the story-telling.

Two good-looking men on the big screen, pulsating action and chase sequences and opulent production value; Siddharth Anand makes sure there's plenty, both for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fans. At one point in the film, he even gets Hrithik's character Kabir to say, 'Iss War ka asli hero Khalid (Tiger Shroff) hai.' I am going with 3 stars.