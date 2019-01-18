Why Cheat India Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Passes The Test With His Enjoyable Performance!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ammar Taalwala Director: Soumik Sen

'Upar wala dua qauool karta hain, main sirf cash leta hoon,' quips Rocky aka Rakesh Singh (Emraan Hashmi) implying that bundles of cash be exchanged in return of him getting proxy students to write down exams for those are unable to score. Why Cheat India throws a light on how unsuspecting students and their desperate parents fall into the trap of cheating to get through competitive entrance exams.

This Soumik Sen's directorial begins with Satyendra Dubey aka Sattu (Snigdhadeep Chatterjee), an engineering aspirant from Lucknow whose life takes a drastic turn when he cracks the entrance exam and catches the eye of an opportunistic Rakesh Singh who lures him into the web of education malpractices. 'Tum apne gyan ka faida unhein do, woh apni ameeri ka faida tumhein denge,' Rakesh tries to convince Sattu when the latter seems unconvinced.

Meanwhile, Sattu's sister Nupur (Shreya Dhanwanthary) starts falling for Rakesh even though he politely brushes off her romantic affections. Meanwhile, Rakesh has plans of playing a 'bada' game next to earn big bucks. Will it be a smooth ride?

Writer-director Soumik Sen had a fantastic concept in his hand. However, his clumsy writing and inconsistent screenplay fails to do justice to the film. Some of the scenes look disjointed and the scattered narrative leaves you disappointed further.

Coming to the performances, Why Cheat India is all out-and-out Emraan Hashmi film. The actor adds his own touch of shades in his character of a scamster and you realize he has indeed come a long way as a performer. Like a chameleon, he changes his colour as Rakesh and leaves you guessing what's his next move in the film. He is one of the reasons why your eyes stay glued to the screen.

An Emraan Hashmi film is incomplete without his bombastic liners and Why Cheat India has a couple of them worth whistles. Sample this- "Mujhe hero banne ki koi ichha nahi hai, villain banne ka bilkul time nahi hain, khiladi hoon, khel raha hoon." These punchlines keep you hooked.

Debutante Shreya Dhanwantary makes a promising entry in Bollywood and shines in few scenes. Snigdhadeep Chatterjee puts up a convincing act as Satyendra Dubey aka Sattu.

Y. Alphonse Roy's cinematography works fine. However, Dipika Kalra's editing could have been a lot more tauter as it looks jarred at places. On the flip side, barring Phir Mulaaqat, none of the songs stay back with you.

Why Cheat India ticks off most of the boxes and Emraan Hashmi's confident performance keeps you entertained. If only Soumik Sen's writing and direction had a little more sharpness to it!