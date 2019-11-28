Yeh Saali Aashiqui Movie Review: Beware The Fury Of A Crushed Heart & Here's The Reason Why!

Plot

While studying hospitality in Shimla, Sahil (Vardhan Puri), a quintessential small-town boy finds himself falling for his new classmate Mittee (Shivaleeka Oberoi). Over a period of time, Mittee too begins to reciprocate his feelings. Just when things look bright for the lovebirds, a sinister twist lands Sahil in a mental asylum. Is Sahil-Mittee's love as innocent as it claims to be? (Sorry, no spoilers here!)

Direction

Director-writer Cherag Ruparel along with Vardhan Puri who has co-written the film, depict the dark shades of love in an interesting format. While the premise is thrilling, it has its own share of ups and downs in terms of execution. However, the sharp writing manages to keep you hooked to the screen. On the flip side, things happen rather conveniently at places which takes away some of the sharpness of the narrative.

Performances

Things begin on a rather shaky note for Vardhan Puri as the young lad seems to be struggling when it comes to the romance bit of the film. Thankfully, the boy pulls up his socks as the makers throw in some dark turns and twists. Having said that, he still has a long way to go.

Shivaleeka Oberoi, on the other hand, comes across more confident on screen. She takes our own sweet time to sink her teeth into her role but once she does that, there's no looking back for her.

Ruslaan Mumtaz barely gets to display his acting chops in this romantic thriller.

Technical Aspects

Pratik Shah's cinematography goes well with the dark theme of the film. Anirban Dutta's editing holds together the twists and turns successfully.

Music

Armaan Malik's 'Hawa Banke' is a beautiful track which slowly grows on you. 'Sanki' perfectly captures the transition of Vardhan Puri's character. Bewaqoofi is hummable.

Verdict

If you like murky love stories, Vardhan Puri-Shivaleeka Oberoi's 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' will keep you glued till the last scene. I am going with 3 stars.