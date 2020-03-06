Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff's Loud Roar Gets Drowned In This Passable Film

Plot

As a kid, Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is quite protective of his elder sibling Vikram (Ritiesh Deshmukh) and comes to his rescue whenever the latter finds himself in a sticky situation. Staying true to the promise given to their father on the death bed, Ronnie continues his 'dare-you-hit-my-brother' act even he grows up.

Every time Vikram gets into a minor scruff, Ronnie comes to his rescue to beat the baddies to pulp and mouth his punchline, "Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon."

Continuing their family's tradition of serving the police force, Vikram dons the khaki uniform. With the help of Ronnie's brawn and brain, he soon becomes the most decorated cop in Agra.

However, things take a dangerous turn when Ronnie goes on an assignment to Syria and ends up getting kidnapped by a militant group that rules that nation.

It's time for our 'Baaghi' Ronnie to unleash his one-man army and wage a war to bring back his brother safely home.

Direction

One of the reasons why Baaghi 3 suffers is the writing that barely makes sense at time. The low-brow humour doesn't help either. In the second half, Tiger's Ronnie and Shraddha's Sia penetrate into the enemy's territory as if it's a child's play. Ahmed Khan's weak direction leads to some blunders.

As far as the spotlight is on Tiger Shroff, things are bright. But a little more solid writing for the rest of the cast would have yielded a far better end-product.

Performances

After the stupendous success of War, Tiger Shroff further cements his position of an action star with Baaghi 3. From hanging off a helicopter, dodging bullets with a metal shield to performing aerobic stunts on cars piled up on each other, the lad is the proverbial man of steel. When it comes to action, the actor gets it right from the first frame till the last.

Shraddha Kapoor's Sia barely gets any scope to perform. Riteish Deshmukh as the dim-witted brother suffers from an incoherent role. Ankita Lokhande doesn't have any moment where she shines. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's character arc hardly makes sense.

Technical Aspects

Speaking about the action, the makers have definitely upgraded the Baaghi franchise and one must say, Tiger's hard work and dedication clearly reflects here. Rameshwar S Bhagat's editing scissors needed to be a little more sharper. Sandhana Krishnan Ravichandra's cinematography blends well with the tone of this Tiger Shroff-starrer.

Music

'Bhankas', which is a wedding song, is pleasing to the eyes. Disha Patani's sizzling dance moves in 'Do You Love Me' adds some glitz amidst all 'maar-dhaad'.

Verdict

As the end credits roll, the lead pair set their hair loose on 'Dus Bahane 2.0' on the big screen. Except for Tiger Shroff's jaw-dropping action avatar, Baaghi 3 barely gives you any reason to 'get ready' for this film.

We give 2.5 stars out of 5 for Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.