Ghoomketu Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Will Remind You Of The Simpler Times
Available On: ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Story: Ghoomketu, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, follows an aspiring writer from a UP village called Mahona. In an attempt to gain some experience in life and learn from the struggle, Ghoomketu runs away to Mumbai. He tries his luck in the city of dreams for 30 days, to prove his worth as a Bollywood film writer.
Review: Ghoomketu, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, will remind the viewers of simpler times, especially in the current situation, when the world is facing a pandemic and going through political and economic stress. The film is filled with nostalgic moments for cinema lovers and Mumbaikars. Ghoomketu, an aspiring writer from Mohana in Uttar Pradesh, at the age of twenty-one runs away from home, after he is asked to gain some experience before expecting a job. "You can't become a writer without experiencing the hardships in life," says the chief editor of his local newspaper.
Nawauddin Siddiqui As Ghoomketu
All Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) ever wants is to write. He spent his childhood listening to the stories told by his aunt Santo Bua (Ila Arun) and the teenage by writing letters for the girl he had fallen in love with. When he finds the courage to ask for a job at the local newspaper, he is questioned about his experience and talent. With the help of Santo Bua and a guide on 'How to be a Bollywood writer in 30 days', he goes to Mumbai to become a writer and prove his worth. Meanwhile, his family uses political connections to bring back Ghoomketu home. The cop assigned to find him is Badlani (Anurag Kashyap), who is given 30 days to find Ghoomketu or will be transferred to the worst place ever.
Ranveer Singh And Sonakshi Sinha Cameo
Ghoomketu breaks the fourth wall right from the beginning of the film. Talking to the audience, he first introduces his family and then follows through the guidebook on how to write Bollywood film stories in different genres, from comedy, romance to sci-fi and horror. We also find out that Ghoomketu had gotten married only ten days before he decided to run away. His father remarried, which is why Ghoomketu felt unloved by his mother, but still knows that no matter what, his father always loves him.
Amitabh Bachchan As Himself In A Cameo
As the 30 days period comes closer to its end, Ghoomketu realises that he misses his family the most, and his best stories come from his colourful and entertaining family. Ghoomketu travels far from home chasing his dream and the struggle everyone always talks about, but at the end, doesn't let the failure get to him and begins a new journey once again, to go back home. The story simply talks about a child leaving home to learn about the world, and to know what freedom truly means.
While the film will clearly remind you that it was shot years ago, the simplicity comes off as a relief. The screenplay, also written by Pushpendra Nath Misra, takes several detours with the short stories Ghoomketu shares with the audience and drags the story a bit. The makers, however, manage to give a clear, emotional and satisfying end. There are several unnecessary songs in the film, but the everyday simple humour almost makes up for it.
Anurag Kashayp As Badlani
Anurag Kashayp's character is sold short, as we don't get to see him do much. The screen time given is not justified , in fact, we don't find out what happened to him at all. Nawazuddin as Ghoomketu keeps you engaged with his raw mindset and childlike innocence. The change in him before and after the struggle is evident and puts you in awe of the idea of exploring the world.
Overall, Ghoomketu is the same story where one would go on a backpacking trip across Europe and return home a changed person, but at a very smaller scale.
